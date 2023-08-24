5 things that might happen when you eat a lot of garlic

With these numerous benefits there is the tendency to consume excessive amounts of garlic. If you are guilty of this, here are five things that might happen afterwards.

1) Upset stomach

One of the immediate effects of consuming too much garlic is an upset stomach. The excessive garlic consumed contains compounds that can stimulate the digestive system, potentially leading to symptoms such as bloating and gas. The intensity of these symptoms may vary from person to person and could be more pronounced for individuals with sensitive digestive systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Bad breath

Too much garlic can lead to bad breath and even body odour. Its strong aroma is attributed to sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin and eating excessive amounts of garlic can result in a lingering odour that emanates from the breath and skin. This effect can be socially undesirable and may necessitate careful consideration of garlic consumption before social or professional interactions.

3) Gastrointestinal irritation

Raw garlic, when consumed in excess, can also cause irritation to the gastrointestinal lining. This can lead to symptoms like heartburn, acid reflux, and even nausea. Individuals with conditions such as gastritis or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) might be more susceptible to experiencing these adverse effects.

4) It may lower blood pressure too much

ADVERTISEMENT

Garlic is great for reducing blood pressure. However, for someone who is already on medications for high blood pressure, consuming excess garlic may lead to hypotension (low blood pressure).

5) Blood thinning and interaction with medications

Just as it lowers blood pressure, garlic is believed to have blood-thinning properties. While this can be beneficial for cardiovascular health, consuming too much garlic, especially in supplement form, may increase the risk of excessive bleeding, particularly when combined with certain medications like blood thinners.