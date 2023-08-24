ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 things that might happen when you eat a lot of garlic

Oghenerume Progress

Garlic is one food item popular for its medicinal values and distinct taste in foods.

Garlic can be a flavorful and potentially healthful addition to meals, it's essential to consume it in moderation.
Garlic can be a flavorful and potentially healthful addition to meals, it's essential to consume it in moderation.

Recommended articles

With these numerous benefits there is the tendency to consume excessive amounts of garlic. If you are guilty of this, here are five things that might happen afterwards.

One of the immediate effects of consuming too much garlic is an upset stomach. The excessive garlic consumed contains compounds that can stimulate the digestive system, potentially leading to symptoms such as bloating and gas. The intensity of these symptoms may vary from person to person and could be more pronounced for individuals with sensitive digestive systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Too much garlic can lead to bad breath and even body odour. Its strong aroma is attributed to sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin and eating excessive amounts of garlic can result in a lingering odour that emanates from the breath and skin. This effect can be socially undesirable and may necessitate careful consideration of garlic consumption before social or professional interactions.

Raw garlic, when consumed in excess, can also cause irritation to the gastrointestinal lining. This can lead to symptoms like heartburn, acid reflux, and even nausea. Individuals with conditions such as gastritis or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) might be more susceptible to experiencing these adverse effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garlic is great for reducing blood pressure. However, for someone who is already on medications for high blood pressure, consuming excess garlic may lead to hypotension (low blood pressure).

Just as it lowers blood pressure, garlic is believed to have blood-thinning properties. While this can be beneficial for cardiovascular health, consuming too much garlic, especially in supplement form, may increase the risk of excessive bleeding, particularly when combined with certain medications like blood thinners.

In addition to the above, excessive garlic consumption can also lead to allergic reactions and nutrient imbalance. While garlic can be a flavorful and potentially healthful addition to meals, it's essential to consume it in moderation. This excessive consumption usually happens when people take garlic raw or its supplements.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 amazing health benefits of scent leaf

5 amazing health benefits of scent leaf

5 things that might happen when you eat a lot of garlic

5 things that might happen when you eat a lot of garlic

Why I hate braided wigs and want them all burned

Why I hate braided wigs and want them all burned

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

The horrors of genital mutilation and infibulation practised in Africa

The horrors of genital mutilation and infibulation practised in Africa

Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt

Who wore it better? Sharon Ooja and Bella Okague style the same denim skirt

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation

Luxury Italian design in Nigeria by Modenese Luxury Interiors

Luxury Italian design in Nigeria by Modenese Luxury Interiors

Why mixing your relationship and social media is like mixing oil and water

Why mixing your relationship and social media is like mixing oil and water

These are the most popular slave trade routes in Africa

These are the most popular slave trade routes in Africa

Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart still tells African history 65 years after

Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart still tells African history 65 years after

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pink gari

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

Koreans' odourless elegance secret unveiled [Reddit]

The fascinating science behind why most Koreans can't have body odour