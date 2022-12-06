5 ridiculous things “Rich kids” in Nigeria spend on

1) Their pets

You may find this hard to believe, but rich people in Nigeria will spend outrageous amounts to get their dream pets and spend much more in keeping and grooming them. The most popular of them would most definitely be expensive, high-maintenance dogs.

These are not for simply watching over their mansions but for their pleasure and companionship. They most times see these pets as their “babies” and call themselves “dog mum/dad,” “cat mum/dad,” etc., and are very attached to them.

They also sometimes go as far as adorning them with expensive designer items.

2) One-of-a-kind Artwork

Many say that buying expensive artwork is an excellent way to save and invest money, but we couldn’t help but add it to this list. Many rich people not only buy artworks because they want their money safe for tomorrow but because they want to show off and portray a certain kind of Je ne sais quoi.

Artworks, especially those sold at auctions, are sometimes reeled out for a little more than what they are worth because a particular “rich kid” wants to prove a point. It is a subtle yet sophisticated way to show off their wealth and boast about their ego.

3) Very expensive parties

When it comes to parties, “Rich Kids” spare no expense. From extravagant party themes and chic aesthetics to destination parties at the choicest locations, whenever the rich in Nigeria want to have parties, they always bring out the big guns.

Whether it’s a wedding, a birthday, an anniversary, or just because they feel like it, millions of naira are spent at the most outrageous amounts to pulling off the most talked about “Owanbe” parties.

4) VIP/VVIP Tickets

Rich kids don’t play with their entertainment; hence when it comes to going to shows and events, they are willing to spend a premium for the first-class experience and treatment.

Reserved tables with front seat view at the event, after-party and backstage access, and even getting to meet the celebrities or dignitaries involved in the event, rich folks in Nigeria will most likely never go to a party if these are not accessible to them. Because why not if they can pay for it?

5) Luxurious Holidays

Luxurious holidays are synonymous with rich kids any day because how else will they oppress their followers on social media and show that they have arrived?