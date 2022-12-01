RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 reasons Christmas season was more fun when we were kids

Temi Iwalaiye

When we were children, the Christmas season was one we looked forward to so much. Here’s why.

Christmas parties were such a big mood [Compassioncanada]
Christmas parties were such a big mood [Compassioncanada]

Everyone is always on about how Christmas as an adult is not as great as Christmas as a child. What made it so great? Besides the obvious fact that you had someone taking care of you and paying your bills.

I don’t know about your primary or secondary school but in ours, we used to have the end of the year and Christmas party and it was such a big occasion.

In Nigeria, Santa is called father christmas [Vanguard]
In Nigeria, Santa is called father christmas [Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

You could wear ‘mufti’ to school, dance, get party packs and sit on Santa’s or Father Christmas as we call it in Nigeria, that’s if you are not too scared. Nigeria’s Santa usually looks like an underfed masquerade.

As an adult, depending on what you do, you may or may not close for the year when you are adult but as a child, during Christmas, you are assured of a holiday.

Jollof Rice with Stew is a everyday of the week meal [Wikipedia]
Jollof Rice with Stew is a everyday of the week meal [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Chin Chin, soft drinks, fruit juice, chicken and jollof rice, there is so much to eat. When you were a child, you didn't care about how the food got to your table because you don’t buy it, with the cost of food nowadays most adults are cracking their brains on how to get enough food this Christmas but as a child, all you had to do was eat and enjoy.

Depending on how you grew up, Christmas meant a trip to Mr Biggs or different parks and zoos with the family. You also had enough time to go visit relatives and that meant extra money,

We were always assured of Christmas cloth [Ruffntumble]
We were always assured of Christmas cloth [Ruffntumble] Pulse Nigeria

I always remember wearing my Christmas clothes every day before Christmas day. You have a chance to have new outfits, all with new accessories like glasses, hair bands, earrings, shoes and even purses. On Christmas day, you’d feel like the Queen of England.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

