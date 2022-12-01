5 reasons Christmas season was more fun when we were kids

1. Christmas party

I don’t know about your primary or secondary school but in ours, we used to have the end of the year and Christmas party and it was such a big occasion.

You could wear ‘mufti’ to school, dance, get party packs and sit on Santa’s or Father Christmas as we call it in Nigeria, that’s if you are not too scared. Nigeria’s Santa usually looks like an underfed masquerade.

2. The holidays

As an adult, depending on what you do, you may or may not close for the year when you are adult but as a child, during Christmas, you are assured of a holiday.

3. Christmas food

Chin Chin, soft drinks, fruit juice, chicken and jollof rice, there is so much to eat. When you were a child, you didn't care about how the food got to your table because you don’t buy it, with the cost of food nowadays most adults are cracking their brains on how to get enough food this Christmas but as a child, all you had to do was eat and enjoy.

4. Christmas outings

Depending on how you grew up, Christmas meant a trip to Mr Biggs or different parks and zoos with the family. You also had enough time to go visit relatives and that meant extra money,

5. Christmas Cloth

