ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

Temi Iwalaiye

Some plants may look harmless, but they are quite deadly.

African black night shade [agroduka]
African black night shade [agroduka]

It must have been a shock to early man when he learnt edible and deadly plants from trial and error.

Recommended articles

He soon discovered that while some plants were delicious and nutritious, some were deadly and dangerous.

Interestingly, in micro doses, some of these plants can be medicinal. Here are five poisonous plants found in Nigeria:

ADVERTISEMENT
Sodom Apple is a poisonous plant [tanzaniaexperience]
Sodom Apple is a poisonous plant [tanzaniaexperience] Pulse Nigeria

The Sodom Apple, also called Giant Milkweed, is a shrub that grows in northern Nigeria. It produces huge, milky leaves and fruit that are packed with latex.

It can lead to serious gastrointestinal issues, blindness, and skin irritation.

When used in excess, it can cause deadly poisoning. It is used in small amounts in traditional medicines for respiratory issues and skin ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jimsonweed [Britannica]
Jimsonweed [Britannica] Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian roadsides are home to jimsonweed, a tall, leafy plant with trumpet-shaped white or purple flowers.

It contains deadly alkaloids such as hyoscyamine, scopolamine, and atropine, which in excessive dosages can result in delirium, hallucinations, and even death.

Datura is a very toxic ingredient that should never be used without professional supervision. It is used in traditional African treatments for pain and asthma.

ALSO READ: You should probably stay away from these 5 poisonous fruits

ADVERTISEMENT
Nerium Oleander [Leonlevynativereserve]
Nerium Oleander [Leonlevynativereserve] Pulse Nigeria

The oleander plant, a popular pink, red, and white ornamental plant in Nigeria, is highly toxic due to its cardiac glycosides.

It is extremely toxic and can result in severe poisoning, irregular heartbeats, nausea, vomiting, and even death.

A tiny portion of the plant's leaves or flowers has the potential to be lethal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Angel's trumpet brugmansia [thespruce]
Angel's trumpet brugmansia [thespruce] Pulse Nigeria

Brugmansia, also known as Angel's trumpet, is a trumpet-shaped plant with large flowers in Nigeria. However, its seeds and leaves contain toxic tropane alkaloids like scopolamine and atropine, which can cause hallucinations, confusion, paralysis, and even death.

African black night shade [agroduka]
African black night shade [agroduka] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 5 foods we love to eat but can be poisonous

African Black Nightshade, a weed with blackberries found in Nigerian farmlands, gardens, and fields, can be quite deadly.

Unripe berries contain solanine, a toxic alkaloid that can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea and, in large amounts, can be fatal.

It’s important to take note of these poisonous plants and avoid them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

Pepsodent launches ‘Talk to a Dentist' campaign in Osun, Ondo States

Pepsodent launches ‘Talk to a Dentist' campaign in Osun, Ondo States

5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

5 reasons you should think twice before you date a man with low self-esteem

5 reasons you should think twice before you date a man with low self-esteem

5 signs of low self-esteem in men

5 signs of low self-esteem in men

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries

10 African countries with the kindest people

African countries that renamed themselves [sonambulas]

7 African countries that renamed themselves after colonialism

Remote work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

Casa Batlló [barcelonapaseodegracia]

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale