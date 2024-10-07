5 poisonous plants growing in bushes around that can kill instantly

He soon discovered that while some plants were delicious and nutritious, some were deadly and dangerous.

Interestingly, in micro doses, some of these plants can be medicinal. Here are five poisonous plants found in Nigeria:

1. Sodom Apple (Calotropis procera)

Pulse Nigeria

The Sodom Apple, also called Giant Milkweed, is a shrub that grows in northern Nigeria. It produces huge, milky leaves and fruit that are packed with latex.

It can lead to serious gastrointestinal issues, blindness, and skin irritation.

When used in excess, it can cause deadly poisoning. It is used in small amounts in traditional medicines for respiratory issues and skin ailments.

2. Jimsonweed (Datura stramonium)

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian roadsides are home to jimsonweed, a tall, leafy plant with trumpet-shaped white or purple flowers.

It contains deadly alkaloids such as hyoscyamine, scopolamine, and atropine, which in excessive dosages can result in delirium, hallucinations, and even death.

Datura is a very toxic ingredient that should never be used without professional supervision. It is used in traditional African treatments for pain and asthma.

3. Oleander (Nerium oleander)

Pulse Nigeria

The oleander plant, a popular pink, red, and white ornamental plant in Nigeria, is highly toxic due to its cardiac glycosides.

It is extremely toxic and can result in severe poisoning, irregular heartbeats, nausea, vomiting, and even death.

A tiny portion of the plant's leaves or flowers has the potential to be lethal.

4. Brugmansia (Angel’s Trumpet)

Pulse Nigeria

Brugmansia, also known as Angel's trumpet, is a trumpet-shaped plant with large flowers in Nigeria. However, its seeds and leaves contain toxic tropane alkaloids like scopolamine and atropine, which can cause hallucinations, confusion, paralysis, and even death.

5. African Black Nightshade (Solanum nigrum)

Pulse Nigeria

African Black Nightshade, a weed with blackberries found in Nigerian farmlands, gardens, and fields, can be quite deadly.

Unripe berries contain solanine, a toxic alkaloid that can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea and, in large amounts, can be fatal.