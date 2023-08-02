ADVERTISEMENT
5 oldest surviving books in the world

Oghenerume Progress

Preserved through the ages, these literary artefacts continue to captivate and inspire modern readers.

Old surviving books serve as windows into the distant past [Wiganlanebook]
Some of the earliest books written have somehow been preserved over centuries and are still existing today offering us a fascinating glimpse into the past and the evolution of human knowledge.

Here are five oldest surviving books in the world:

This is believed to be the oldest multi-page book in the world. The Etruscan gold book was discovered in 1848 in a tomb near the Croatian city of Zagreb.

The tomb, dating back to the 3rd century BCE, contained the remains of a mummified woman adorned with valuable jewellery.

Etruscan gold book [InstaForex]
The book consists of a series of thin gold plates, bound together with gold rings. The plates are inscribed with Etruscan text, written in a language that remains only partially deciphered.

The script resembles Etruscan but contains unique characteristics that set it apart from other known inscriptions.

The Nag Hammadi library was uncovered in 1945 by local farmers in the vicinity of Nag Hammadi, upper Egypt. It comprises a cache of 13 leather-bound papyrus codices containing a total of 52 texts, written in the Coptic language.

Nag Hammadi [Biblical Arch Society]
These codices contain a diverse range of writings, including gnostic gospels, apocalyptic literature, prayers, hymns, and philosophical treatises.

Among the most well-known texts in the Nag Hammadi library are several gnostic gospels, such as the Gospel of Thomas, the Gospel of Philip, and the Gospel of Truth.

These texts provide alternate accounts of Jesus' teachings, often focusing on inner spiritual enlightenment and the divine spark within each individual.

The St Cuthbert gospel is a beautifully preserved manuscript, popularly referred to as the oldest intact European book.

It was discovered in 1104 within the coffin of St Cuthbert, an Anglo-Saxon saint, at the Cathedral in Durham, England.

St Cuthbert Gospel [British Library]
This pocket-sized book, measuring just 4.1 by 5.8 inches, is a copy of the Gospel of John written in Latin. Its creation is attributed to the early 8th century, making it a precious relic of the Anglo-Saxon era.

The book features a beautifully decorated red leather cover adorned with intricate patterns and embellishments.

This book is believed to have been produced around the late 8th or early 9th century, likely in monastic circles in either Ireland or Scotland. It was named after the Abbey of Kells in County Meath, Ireland, where it was kept for centuries before finding a home at the Trinity College Library in Dublin.

Book Of Kells [Facsimile Finder]
The Book of Kells contains exquisite illuminations characterised by intricate interlacing patterns, intricate knotwork, and vibrant colors. It depicts gospel scenes, portraits of saints, and elaborate initials.

Another oldest surviving book is the Siddur. This is a guidebook that contains a collection of prayers and liturgical texts that have been carefully assembled over centuries. In 2013, a very old copy of the Siddur was discovered and it was dated back to around 840 AD. This discovery still has its original binding and even contains Babylonian vowel pointing.

Siddur, Jewish prayer book [Times of Israel]
While most of the oldest surviving books in the world are actually linked to religion, they serve as windows into the distant past, offering insights into the cultures, beliefs, and aspirations of our ancestors.

Preserved through the ages, these literary artefacts continue to captivate and inspire modern readers, reminding us of the enduring power of storytelling and the written word.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

