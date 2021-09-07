5 most mysterious uncontacted tribes

Members of these tribes have maintained keeping traditions long left behind by the rest of the world and want nothing to do with civilisation.

ALSO READ: 5 most extreme tribal body modifications

1. The Sentinelese

The Sentinelese are the indigenous people of North Sentinel Island in the Andaman Islands of India. One of the Andamanese people, they resist contact with the outside world. They are among the last people to remain virtually untouched and uncontacted by modern civilization.

A National Geographic team was forced to turn back after the lead team member got an arrow through his thigh, and two local guides were killed.

2. Mashco-Piro tribe, Peru

Through the jungles of Peru, a tour group found itself face to face with members of an unknown tribe.

Everything was captured. The tribe tried to communicate with the tourists but since the tribesmen didn’t know either Spanish or English, they soon gave up and left them where they’d found them.

After inspecting the tape Peruvian authorities realized that the tour group had stumbled upon one of the few remaining tribes unknown to anthropologists. Scientists had known about their existence and had been searching for them for years without success.

3. The Suma People

The Suma tribe of Ethiopia avoided all Western contact for years. The Suma lived in groups of a few hundred and carried on with their humble cattle ranching for centuries while colonization, World Wars, and struggles for independence were going on all around them.

The first people to hold a conversation with the Surma people were a few Russian doctors in the 1980s, thought by the tribesmen to be walking dead because of their skin colour.

4. The Amazon Tribes

The Brazilian government has been trying to find out how many people live in the isolated Amazon regions, for reasons of population control. In 2007, a routine low-flying photo operation suddenly came under fire by arrows shot from the bows of a previously unknown tribe.

ALSO READ: 7 unusual cultures around the world

And then in 2011, a satellite sweep managed to find a few specks in a corner of the jungle no one thought was habitable: it turns out that the specks were people.

5. The New Guinea Tribes