5 meals you can fall back on when Sapa hits

If you find yourself in this situation or know you might be in this situation some day, here are five meals you can fall back on when sapa hits.

1) Palm oil rice

This is a type of rice cooked with palm oil and it is definitely one of the foods you can eat during sapa period. This meal requires rice, palm oil and basic ingredients such as pepper, onions, salt and seasoning.

If the sapa isn't biting so hard, you could add dry fish to it.

Pulse Ghana

2) Egusi soup

Another food that is sapa-friendly is egusi soup. This tasty meal combines blended melon seeds, leafy vegetables and any protein of your choice. Egusi is easy to make as the ingredients required are not so expensive.

You could eat this with any affordable swallow of your choice. Another bonus for Egusi is you can also eat it with white rice, that's two different meal combo! Sapa has definitely got nothing on you.

ece-auto-gen

3) Pap and akara

When it comes to breakfast on days that sapa is biting, pap and akara is definitely a good choice. This meal is light and filling. In addition to this, eating Akara and pap boosts your energy metabolism to get on with your daily activities with ease.

You can easily buy from roadside sellers if you do not want to go through the stress of preparing this meal.

ece-auto-gen

4) Pepper soup and rice

On days you cannot afford to get tomatoes to make sauce for rice, you can make pepper soup and enjoy it with white rice. Pepper soup is pretty easy and cheap to prepare as the major ingredients include protein of your choice, pepper, crayfish and scent leaves.

Pulse Nigeria

5) Okro soup

Okro soup is another meal you can fall back on when sapa hits. The ingredients for making this soup are affordable and it is also one soup that can go with a wide range of swallows.

ece-auto-gen