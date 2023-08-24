ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 5 ways to spice up your meals with scent leaf

Oghenerume Progress

For everyone who loves cooking, there is always that urge to spice up your meals.

Using scent leaf in your meals isn't only beneficial for its aroma and flavour, this spice comes with amazing health benefits.
Scientifically known as Ocimum gratissimum, scent leaf is one herb that comes with a distinct flavour and definitely transforms the taste of any meal it is added to. Fortunately, scent leaf isn't only beneficial for its aroma and flavour, this spice comes with amazing health benefits such as regulating blood sugar levels, easing a blocked nose and can help boost the immune system.

With all these health benefits, comes the question, what particular meals can be prepared with scent leaf? Well, here are five meals you can cook with scent leaf;

Chicken pepper soup is a delicious meal [grizzlyrestuarant]
This popular Nigerian spicy broth often made with assorted meats or fish, can be prepared with scent leaf that gives it that extra layer of flavour.

Black soup is a delicacy which scent leaf can be used in preparing it
Black soup is a delicacy popular among the Edo people of Nigeria. One of the major leaves used in preparing this soup is scent leaf. Others include uziza and bitter leaf.

Local-jollof-rice-with palm oil
Another meal you can prepare with scent leaves is palm oil rice. This is also called local jollof and it is made with palm oil and dried fish. Addition of scent leaf to this meal takes it to a new level.

Scent leaf can be added just before the yam or plantain porridge is taken off the fire [Youtube/Tastycity]
Scent can also be added to porridge meals such as yam porridge or plantain porridge. The scent leaf can be added just before the meal is taken off the fire.

Vegetable beef sauce
Your favourite vegetable sauce can also be prepared with scent leaf. This can even be combined with eggs and enjoyed with some boiled plantain - a meal perfect for breakfast. Now you know some meals you can prepare with scent leaf, which one are you trying first?

Here are 5 ways to spice up your meals with scent leaf

