Here are 5 ways to spice up your meals with scent leaf

Scientifically known as Ocimum gratissimum, scent leaf is one herb that comes with a distinct flavour and definitely transforms the taste of any meal it is added to. Fortunately, scent leaf isn't only beneficial for its aroma and flavour, this spice comes with amazing health benefits such as regulating blood sugar levels, easing a blocked nose and can help boost the immune system.

With all these health benefits, comes the question, what particular meals can be prepared with scent leaf? Well, here are five meals you can cook with scent leaf;

1) Pepper soup

This popular Nigerian spicy broth often made with assorted meats or fish, can be prepared with scent leaf that gives it that extra layer of flavour.

2) Black soup

Black soup is a delicacy popular among the Edo people of Nigeria. One of the major leaves used in preparing this soup is scent leaf. Others include uziza and bitter leaf.

3) Palm oil rice

Another meal you can prepare with scent leaves is palm oil rice. This is also called local jollof and it is made with palm oil and dried fish. Addition of scent leaf to this meal takes it to a new level.

4) Yam or Plantain porridge

Scent can also be added to porridge meals such as yam porridge or plantain porridge. The scent leaf can be added just before the meal is taken off the fire.

5) Vegetable sauce

