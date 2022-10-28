5 Lagos art galleries every art lover should know

Considering the number of galleries available in Lagos though, it might be a little confusing as to which art galleries to visit or not visit. So, let’s make this easy. Here are 5 art galleries you can start visiting.

1) Art Twenty One

Located in Eko Hotel and suites in Victoria Island, Art Twenty One is designed to accommodate the impressive growing number of art lovers in the city. It is dedicated to contemporary art, showcasing the works of both local and international artists.

2) Red Door Gallery

Think of unconventional art, then think of Red Door gallery, one of the largest private art galleries in Nigeria, located in Victoria Island Lagos. They pride themselves in the promotion of “unpredictable art,” and are open to art collectors, consultants, and art lovers in general.

Fun fact, the entrance to the gallery is marked by a distinct red door, just as the name clearly describes.

3) Signature Beyond

Located in Ikoyi, Signature Beyond gallery is known for preserving and promoting African art of both young and old African artists. The gallery offers not just art paintings but furniture, sculpture and accessories.

4) Tiwani Contemporary Art Gallery

Founder of Tiwani Contemporary, Maria Varnava, said she had always wanted to open a gallery in Nigeria. So, 11 years after founding the London gallery, the Lagos branch was opened in Victoria Island Lagos. The gallery is known for showcasing the works of Africans and Africans in diaspora.

5) Nike Art Gallery

Let’s just say this list will be incomplete without including Nike art gallery.