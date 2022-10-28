RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 Lagos art galleries every art lover should know

Elizabeth Omo

Every art lover knows that art galleries are more than just a place to showcase their works, but a place to draw inspiration and get their creative juices running.

Thankfully, if you are in Lagos, there are tons of art galleries that you can easily stop by from time to time, whether during exhibitions or on a very beautiful morning when you want to think outside the box and come up with something spectacular.

Considering the number of galleries available in Lagos though, it might be a little confusing as to which art galleries to visit or not visit. So, let’s make this easy. Here are 5 art galleries you can start visiting.

Located in Eko Hotel and suites in Victoria Island, Art Twenty One is designed to accommodate the impressive growing number of art lovers in the city. It is dedicated to contemporary art, showcasing the works of both local and international artists.

Think of unconventional art, then think of Red Door gallery, one of the largest private art galleries in Nigeria, located in Victoria Island Lagos. They pride themselves in the promotion of “unpredictable art,” and are open to art collectors, consultants, and art lovers in general.

Fun fact, the entrance to the gallery is marked by a distinct red door, just as the name clearly describes.

Located in Ikoyi, Signature Beyond gallery is known for preserving and promoting African art of both young and old African artists. The gallery offers not just art paintings but furniture, sculpture and accessories.

Founder of Tiwani Contemporary, Maria Varnava, said she had always wanted to open a gallery in Nigeria. So, 11 years after founding the London gallery, the Lagos branch was opened in Victoria Island Lagos. The gallery is known for showcasing the works of Africans and Africans in diaspora.

Let’s just say this list will be incomplete without including Nike art gallery.

Nike art gallery, which is housed in a 4 storey building in Ikate, Lekki, is arguably the largest art gallery in West Africa. The gallery boasts of a collection of 8,000 diverse art works from several Nigerian artists. No doubt, this gallery is home to art lovers and collectors.

Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.

