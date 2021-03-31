The Eastern Nigeria is dominated by the Igbos, one of the three major tribes in the country and they've got some of the most delicious soups the country boasts of.

I'm particularly interested in their foods and their soups (ofe) to be precise, most of which are quite easy to prepare and super delicious to the taste bud.

Here's a list of 5 Igbo soups that's my favourite and I think everyone should have a taste of as well.

Ofe Oha. [allnigerianrecipes]

1. Ofe Oha

Ofe Oha, a popular soup in Igbo land is made from cocoyam (ede) and the leaves of the oha tree. If prepared well, this soup sees you licking every nook and cranle of your fingers when you're done eating.

Ofe Nsala. [allnigerianrecipes]

2. Ofe Nsala

Ofe Nsala soup or White Soup is a tasty, fast and easy soup recipe that has its origins in the riverine areas of Nigeria. This recipe calls for fresh whole Cat Fish, which gives this soup its unique taste.

Ofe Akwu. [businessday]

3, Ofe Akwu

Ofe Akwu is a popular Igbo soup called Banga by the Southern parts of Nigeria. It is a palm nut stew which is traditionally prepared with native spices, known as Banga spices which gives the soup a unique taste and flavour.

Ofe Okazi. [aliyahsrecipesandtips]

4. Ofe Okazi

This soup is made from Okazi leaves, Egusi and “Usu” and totally healthy because of the Okazi leaves which is a rich source of protein and both essential and non-essential amino acids.

Ofe Owerri. [allnigerianrecipes]

5. Ofe Owerri

Ofe Owerri, is a delicious traditional soup made with all sort of assorted meat named after the capital of Imo state, Owerri.