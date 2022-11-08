5 health benefits of uda seed

Apart from the rich flavour of uda seed, this spice has some amazing health benefits. Here are five health benefits of uda seed.

1) Helps you lose weight

For persons looking to lose weight, Uda seed can be of great help. This is because this spice helps to boost metabolism, thereby helping to promote weight loss.

2) It has anti-inflammatory properties

Uda seed is also beneficial if you are trying to treat inflammation such as swelling, boils, pain etc. This spice contains beta-caryophyllene which is anti-inflammatory and it is also helpful for persons with rheumatism and associated pains. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, uda seed also promotes wound healing.

3) Helps to prevent and treat malaria

Uda seed has also been reported to have antimalarial properties and also relieve the symptoms of malaria. Frequent consumption of meals containing uda seed can also help in preventing malaria.

3) Relieve for respiratory diseases

In addition to the above, uda seed is anti-hepatotoxic and also has anti-bacterial properties. This means uda seed can help relieve diseases such as common cold, bacterial pneumonia and other related respiratory diseases.

It is no wonder a good bowl of pepper soup prepared with uda seed can help with a blocked nose.

4) Helps relieve toothaches