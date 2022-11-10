RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods you should not eat on an empty stomach

Oghenerume Progress

When a person is hungry, the remedy is obviously to eat something. However, it's important to note that there are some foods that should not be consumed on an empty stomach.

Drinking coffee [gettyimages]
These foods are also not the best foods to have for breakfast as they can lead to some uncomfortable circumstances. Here are five foods you should not have on an empty stomach.

One food to avoid on an empty stomach are spicy foods. This is because eating spicy foods on an empty stomach increases your chances of getting stomach discomfort such as diarrhoea or an upset stomach.

Eating spicy dishes on an empty stomach also increases the odds of getting acidic reactions and cramps. Spicy foods on an empty stomach can also trigger indigestion and irritate the stomach lining.

spicy food
Citrus fruits contain high amounts of citric acid, which is what makes them have sour flavor. For persons who have a history of heartburn, eating citrus fruits on an empty stomach is not a good idea.

People with heartburn already have an irritated food pipe and taking something with citric acid on an empty stomach just leads to more irritation. In addition there is a possibility that consuming citrus fruits on an empty stomach can lead to bloating and impact digestion.

Citrus fruits(1zoom)
Sugary foods should also be avoided on an empty stomach. This includes fruit juices and other processed foods that contain a high amount of sugar.

Taking fruit juices on an empty stomach can lead to an overburdening of your liver and pancreas with excess fructose. In addition, when sugar enters an empty stomach, the body finds it difficult secreting enough of insulin to maintain its normal levels in the blood.

Sugar foods
Taking yoghurt on an empty stomach makes the benefits of the lactic acid found in it to become ineffective. This means most of the health benefits of yoghurt is lost when you take it on an empty stomach.

An empty stomach contains acid that kills the lactic acid bacteria present in these milk products and this can also lead to acidity.

Natural yoghurt
While a lot of people start their day with a cup of coffee. Taking coffee on an empty stomach is, however, not such a good idea. Taking coffee on an empty stomach leads to secretion of hydrochloric acid in the digestive system, which further causes gastritis, bloating and acidity.

