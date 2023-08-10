You should try these foods to reduce snoring

It is primarily caused by the vibration of tissues in the throat and mouth as air flows past them during breathing.

Factors that promote snoring include age, anatomy of the throat, diet choices, nasal congestion, etc.

Some foods can help in reducing snoring. These foods contain anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties that might promote clearer airways and reduce the likelihood of snoring.

Here are five of them;

1. Turmeric

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric may help reduce nasal congestion and inflammation that can contribute to snoring. This is because turmeric contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory substance that can help reduce nasal congestion and inflammation.

In essence, adding turmeric to your diet may help promote unobstructed airflow during sleep, thereby reducing snoring.

2. Honey

Honey is also a natural anti-inflammatory food. It also contains soothing properties that can be particularly beneficial for snorers.

When consumed before bedtime, honey can help ease throat irritation and potentially minimise snoring caused by vibration and constriction of the airways.

Adding a spoonful of honey to a warm cup of herbal tea can create a comforting bedtime ritual that supports better sleep.

3. Ginger

Ginger is another food that can help reduce snoring. It comes with anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce congestion and promote clearer airways, potentially reducing snoring.

4. Pineapple

Aside from being a source of vitamin C and antioxidants that support the immune system, pineapple also contains bromelain. This enzyme has the potential to break down mucus and alleviate congestion, particularly in the upper airways.

By reducing excess mucus, pineapple might aid in minimising snoring, as improved airflow can lead to quieter and more restful sleep.

5. Onions

Onions can also be beneficial for reducing snoring. It contains antioxidant properties, which help fight infection-causing bacteria.

While no single food can provide a complete solution to snoring, incorporating anti-inflammatory, soothing, and decongestant foods into your diet can potentially support better sleep and reduce snoring occurrences.