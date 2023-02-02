5 foods most boarding school kids can relate with

If you ever attended a boarding school, there are some foods you will definitely eat that most certainly was not part of your usual menu at home. Here are five foods most boarding school kids can relate with;

1) Eba and sardine

This meal consists of garri made into a dough but most of the time, not with hot water, but cold water, because where are you even getting hot water as a student? The soup for this meal is made up of sardines and spiced with pepper, salt and some seasoning.

2) Eba and geisha

On days your Sardines are finished or you want a different kind of 'soup' for your garri, you use Geisha instead of Sardines.

3) Biscuit flakes

Biscuit flakes is also another meal you can relate to if you attended a boarding school. This meal involves milk, sugar and our favorite Yale cabin biscuits. For some, they will add milo to this.

4) Soaked noodles

As a boarding house student, a rich kid for that matter, you can get access to noodles. However, the means of cooking is not always available and hence it is soaked in water for some minutes and then the spices added.

5) Ironed Milo

Another food that was quite popular in boarding schools was ironed Milo. All this took was getting scoops of Milo and placing it on a paper and ironing it. The chocolate snack and even the aroma you get after is definitely top notch!

Honorable mention: Garri cake

With common ingredients such as garri, milk, sugar and water, boarding school kids also enjoyed this special cake made from processed cassava.

