ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

Temi Iwalaiye

These facts about the Komodo dragon will shock you.

komodo dragon [dinosaur.org]
komodo dragon [dinosaur.org]

Recommended articles

They look like dragons or dinosaurs and have a fearsome look. Their hunting prowess is also astounding.

Here are some amazing facts about Komodo dragons:

ADVERTISEMENT

Komodo dragons have been known to consume whole prey, including goat-sized animals.

Komodo Dragon eating a goat [azanimals]
Komodo Dragon eating a goat [azanimals] Pulse Nigeria

They can eat for 15 to 20 minutes by pulling off large pieces of flesh and swallowing them whole. They don't eat a lot because it takes a long time for their food to digest so they may get by on as little as 12 meals a year.

Komodo dragons can reproduce asexually and sexually, with females fertilising male-produced eggs. They can reproduce without sex in the absence of males by a process known as "parthenogenesis," which exclusively produces males for mating with their mothers. Large animals rarely go through this procedure; instead, insects or plants more frequently do.

ADVERTISEMENT

They may look fat, but they are quite fast. Komodo dragons are swift apex predators, and they are capable of running very fast. They can run at 13 mph, while the average running speed of humans is 8 mph. This just means even humans can’t outrun a Komodo dragon. Interestingly, these animals don’t rely on speed for hunting; they love to catch their prey by surprise.

Komodo dragons use their tongues to smell rather than their noses. They have a remarkable sense of smell and can locate decaying flesh up to six kilometres away by utilising their forked tongues. Additionally, they have excellent vision and can see objects up to 985 feet away without the aid of their noses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Komodo dragons use venom, not microbes, to kill their prey. They inject venom into their prey through several ducts located between their teeth, rendering the victim helpless by lowering blood pressure, accelerating blood loss, and putting the victim into shock.

You are less likely to find them in Nigeria. Komodo dragons are found on a few Indonesian islands, like the Lesser Sunda Islands, including Rintja, Padar, Flores, and, unsurprisingly, the island of Komodo.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

Do women have body odour during their period?

Do women have body odour during their period?

'Diamond in the Rough' dance competition listens to the creative child

'Diamond in the Rough' dance competition listens to the creative child

Hennessy reaffirms commitment with ex-NBA All-Star Joakim Noah

Hennessy reaffirms commitment with ex-NBA All-Star Joakim Noah

5th edition of Akada Children's book festival inspires readers & writers

5th edition of Akada Children's book festival inspires readers & writers

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Health benefits of Afang soup [Gucciilounge]

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

El Molo, a tribe of only 99 members where 1 person must die when 1 baby is born

This tribe has only 99 members because when 1 baby is born, 1 person must die [Video]

Many ancient cities with epic structures have ended up at the bottom of oceans [AdobeStock]

5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

A man working on a computer

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card