5 countries that are not in the New Year

January 1st is based on the Gregorian calendar. The most popular calendar in the world is the Gregorian calendar which is used by 168 countries in the world. Colonization has caused it to be adopted by even non-Christian nations.
The calendar, which Pope Gregory XIII instituted in 1582, includes 365 days plus an extra day (the leap year) every four years, except for years that are divisible by 100 but not by 400.
Afghanistan and Iran
Afghanistan and Iran are two nations that have not embraced the Gregorian calendar, they use the Solar Hijri calendar.
The first day of the Iranian/Afghanistan calendar falls on the March equinox, the first day of spring, around 21 March.
Ethiopia
The name of the Ethiopian New Year is Kudus Yohannes. The Ethiopian New Year falls on September 11 in the Gregorian Calendar, except the year before a leap year, when it falls on September 12.
Nepal
In Nepal, their calendar is called Bikram Sambat. New Year's Day by this calendar usually falls on the 14th of April.
China
When the new moon rises between January 21 and February 20, the Chinese New Year begins.
