5 countries apart from Nigeria where Igbo people can be found and Igbo language is spoken

Nigeria's five most populous Igbo states are Anambra, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu. Additionally, the Igbos make up over 25% of the population in various states of Nigeria, including Delta State, Kogi State and Rivers State.

Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea

Igbo language and the Igbo people are also found in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

Jamaica

Sold into slavery, Igbo people spread the language throughout slave colonies as a result of the Atlantic slave trade. According to Wikipedia, examples can be found in Jamaican Patois. Red eboe refers to a fair-skinned black person due to the recorded accounts of a fair or yellowish complexion tone among the Igbo. The pronoun /unu/, used for 'you (plural)', is taken from Igbo.

Barbados

Also according to Wikipedia, Barbadians frequently referred to Barbados as "Bim," a nickname for the island (Bajans). This word is thought to have originated in the Igbo language and be derived from the phrase "my people," which is bi mu (or bem, Ndi bem, Nwanyi ibem, or Nwoke ibem.

Cuba