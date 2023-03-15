ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 budgeting tips that can help you afford World travel in your 20s

Oghenerume Progress
5 budgeting tips that can help you afford World travel in your 20s
5 budgeting tips that can help you afford World travel in your 20s

However, when people hear about traveling the world, especially at a young age, the very first thought that comes to mind is…'awwn rich kids'. Traveling the world however isn't only meant for 'rich kids' as everyone can do so with the right budgeting tips.

Recommended articles

If you are looking to travel the world in your 20s, here are five budgeting tips that can help you achieve this.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have decided to travel and visit many countries, the very first step is saving up for it. You could dedicate a year and devote yourself to every kind of job that can get you money legally.

During this period, your saving culture should be top-notch. Only spend on things that are absolutely necessary. Take up extra shifts if you can and remind yourself all this hard work will pay off when you eventually save enough to travel.

If you are going to afford world travel on a budget, you need to put in the work to research for everything cheap. Take time to search for the cheapest flights. In the city, you want to visit, look out for the cheapest accommodation you can find.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staying in hostels works so well in some countries and this is indeed a cheap form of accommodation. For feeding, it is better to avoid restaurants made for tourists, instead, find out what the locals are eating.

You can also try street foods in whatever city you are visiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is definitely a no-brainer. The best time to travel on a budget is to go during the off-season. If you are thinking of traveling the world in your 20s, especially to popular cities, then you should think of doing so outside valentine's, Christmas, and every other season people love to travel.

This comes with multiple benefits such as cheaper flights, cheaper accommodation and you even get to experience the city in its natural state. Another tip is to schedule your flights on weekdays rather than weekends.

You can also make traveling the world in your 20s work if you apply for jobs in the countries you want to visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do a search for companies recruiting in your career area, especially the ones willing to give you a work visa. You end up making money and visiting the country or city you want to visit.

Remote jobs can also help you afford world travel in your 20s. At least, this takes away the need to report to the office physically and gives you time to travel without having to use your annual leave.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 most hated swallows in Nigeria

3 most hated swallows in Nigeria

5 budgeting tips that can help you afford World travel in your 20s

5 budgeting tips that can help you afford World travel in your 20s

How often should men wash their boxers?

How often should men wash their boxers?

7 foods that increase vagina wetness

7 foods that increase vagina wetness

3 ways to include self-care in your busy schedule

3 ways to include self-care in your busy schedule

5 wedding gowns for brides-to-be inspired by the 2023 Oscars

5 wedding gowns for brides-to-be inspired by the 2023 Oscars

How to have more sex as a married couple

How to have more sex as a married couple

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

5 amazing facts about the red lake in Tanzania that turns animals into stones

5 amazing facts about the red lake in Tanzania that turns animals into stones

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Post Colonial Lagos in the 70s [Naijabiography]

Who owns Lagos? An inquiry into its history and people

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

These are the longest bridges in Africa

These are the longest bridges in Africa

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they Japa

5 common things Nigerians do immediately after they japa