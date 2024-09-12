5 books every true Muslim must read

While the Quran remains the most important book in Islam, several other texts provide insights into Islamic beliefs, practices, and history.

Here are five essential books every Muslim should read to deepen their understanding of the faith;

1) The Holy Quran

At the heart of every Muslim’s spiritual life is the Quran, the divine scripture revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Quran serves as the primary source of guidance in all matters of faith, morality, and personal conduct. It is a compilation of divine revelations that touch upon various aspects of life, including worship, social justice, and ethical behavior. Muslims are encouraged to read, reflect, and act upon its teachings regularly. Many scholars recommend studying the Quran with commentary (tafsir) to gain deeper insight into its meanings.

2) Riyad-us-Saliheen by Imam Nawawi

Translated as "The Gardens of the Righteous," this classic work by the great scholar Imam Nawawi is a compilation of Hadith—sayings, actions, and approvals of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The book focuses on key themes such as worship, piety, ethics, and social behaviour. With over 1,900 hadiths, this collection offers practical examples of how the Prophet lived his life and provides Muslims with a moral compass to navigate their own.

3) Fortress of the Muslim (Hisn-ul-Muslim) by Sa’id bin Wahf Al-Qahtani

This small yet profoundly influential book is a collection of authentic supplications (duas) from the Quran and Hadith. These prayers cover every aspect of daily life—from waking up in the morning to seeking protection during times of distress. It’s a practical manual for Muslims seeking to build a stronger relationship with Allah and incorporate spiritual remembrance (dhikr) into their daily routine. Its ease of use and practicality make it a must-read for every Muslim household.

3) The Sealed Nectar (Ar-Raheeq Al-Makhtum) by Safi-ur-Rahman al-Mubarakpuri

For those looking to understand the life and legacy of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Sealed Nectar is a comprehensive biography that provides a detailed account of his life. It covers the Prophet’s early years, the revelation of the Quran, the establishment of Islam, and the various challenges he faced. This book is particularly valuable as it provides context for many Quranic verses and Hadiths, making it easier for Muslims to relate to the Prophet’s life and struggles.

4) Al-Ghazali’s “The Alchemy of Happiness”

A profound work by one of Islam’s most renowned scholars, Imam Al-Ghazali, The Alchemy of Happiness delves into the inner dimensions of Islamic spirituality and ethics. The book explores topics such as the nature of the soul, self-awareness, and the journey toward spiritual fulfilment. Al-Ghazali’s insights into the relationship between the physical and spiritual worlds offer Muslims a deeper understanding of their purpose in life and how to achieve true happiness through obedience to Allah.