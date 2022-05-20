RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 amazing things to do in Osogbo, Osun state

Authors:

Funmilayo-odede

Osogbo is a beautiful city and a great place to visit.

Osun Osogbo
Osun Osogbo

The hustle and bustle of Lagos and other cities can be overwhelming at times, but Osogbo will show you what true peace is like. If you're thinking of what this city has to offer, here are five amazing things you can do in Osogbo:

1. Visit the Osun-Osogbo sacred grove

The Osun-Osogbo sacred grove is the spiritual home of Osun, a Yoruba goddess. The sacred grove was established hundreds of years ago and it has become a popular tourist attraction for those seeking nature, spirituality and traditional culture.

Visitors can expect to see many people making offerings to Osun at this site, as well as an abundance of beautiful natural scenery surrounding it.

Osun-Osogbo sacred grove
Osun-Osogbo sacred grove Pulse Nigeria

2. Enjoy the nightlife

Nightlife in Osogbo has a special charm that's not to be missed. The city at night is stunning, lively and exciting.

You can find something for everyone in Osogbo's nightlife scene, whether you want to hit up a classy lounge or dance the night away at a club, there are plenty of places to go where you'll have a good time without spending too much money. The city is also safe, so you can move around at night without worrying.

the nightlife in Osun
the nightlife in Osun Pulse Nigeria

3. Attend the Osun-Osogbo festival

The annual Osun-Osogbo festival is a celebration of one of the most important deities in Yorubaland - Osun.

This yearly festival, held in August at the sacred grove of Osogbo, is one of Nigeria's biggest traditional festivals; every year, it attracts about a thousand visitors from all over the world who come to see the customary art and culture on display. It's an event you should see at least once in your life.

Osun Osogbo Festival
Osun Osogbo Festival ece-auto-gen

4. Visit the Oja Oba market

If you're looking for the best place to buy local food, souvenirs, herbs and traditional clothing, then Oja Oba market is your best bet.

This popular market offers everything from yams and cassava tubers to local crafts such as colorful beads, sculptures and beautiful Adire textiles.

Oja Oba market
Oja Oba market Pulse Nigeria

5. Visit Osun mall

When it comes to having a fun time, the Osun mall has everything you need. It is packed with clothing stores, jewelry outlets, restaurants, gadget shops, cinema houses, a mini amusement park and many other activities.

It's a great place to hang out and take beautiful pictures.

Osun mall
Osun mall Pulse Nigeria

Funmilayo-odede Funmilayo-odede Funmi is a writer, thinker and marketing buff. Like Mark Manson, he hopes to give life advice that doesn't suck.

