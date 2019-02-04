You can find everything from diverse cultures to tea farms in this state.

Taraba is undefeated beauty, a favourite for many because of the beautiful tea farms in Gembu and the rolling plateau of Mambilla.

Also in Taraba is Chappal Waddi mountain, which is considered to be the highest point in Nigeria. Here are some of the natural sites we consider treasures for adventurers.

1 . A visit to Gashaka Gumti National Park

The park which is located in the eastern provinces of Taraba and Adamawa to the border with Cameroun, covers a total area covers a total area of about 6,402 km2.

With multiple regions which lead to its diversity of wildlife, Gashaka-Gumti National Park is home to Lions, African elephants, African buffalo, waterbuck, leopards, chimpanzees, over 500 species of birds, and many more animals.

2. Climb the Mambilla plateau

The Mambilla Plateau is known for its good weather and is said to have no insects. It is home to the picturesque Gembu. An abandoned water plant, a tea plantation and a whole town of people are just some of the things you can find on Mambilla plateau.

3. Adventure up Chappal Waddi Mountain

At 2,419 meters, the Chappal Waddi Mountain is considered as the highest peak in Nigeria. It is located on Mambilla, near the border with Cameroon and in the Gashaka Gumti Forest Reserve. Climbing this mountain is not for the faint-hearted and takes quite a number of days.

4. Spend a day at the tea plantations

In Gembu, you'll find the biggest and most beautiful tea farms/plantation in Nigeria. The road network here is favourable, and people can drive to the farms in the north or south.

5. Explore Mbamnga-Ndumyaji Caves

The Mbamnga-Ndumyaji cave is quite a popular cave in Gembu which has three key features: the historic site of the ancient blacksmith, a footprint of an ancient warrior at the rock at Kabri and a rock with a horse footprint at Hienary.