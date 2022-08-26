5 activities you surely want to try in 2022

We get it. It might be scary at first, but with the right activities lined up on your to-do list, you’d find yourself wishing you’d considered the idea way before you did.

1) Spend a day at a coffee shop

A good way to feel some of the vibe in the city you’re visiting is to spend it exploring cafes, restaurants, bars, etc.

For starters, how about spending a day at a coffee shop? If you love to read, you could take a book along or you could go with your laptop to get some work done while sipping on your coffee. Who knows, you could even meet and make friends with other solo travelers there as well.

2) Spend a day at the park or the beach

Granted! We all feel the need to keep in touch with our friends and loved ones online, but maybe it’s time to ditch your phone, even if it’s just for a couple of hours.

Spend time outside of your hotel room enjoying nature and observing people, their culture, and dress mode. You’d be surprised to find out how interesting an activity it is.

3) Attend a live event

Attending any live show like a festival, concert, play, dance, or comedy show will allow you to meet and mingle with new people. It also allows you to explore the cultural part of the community.

4) Go on a tour

Whether you decide to go on a group tour or a walk all by yourself, it really doesn’t matter. Just be a tourist. Go to the museum, take a walk around the neighborhood, visit the malls or game centers, go to the community market, etc.

The idea is to explore the city as much as you can. You don’t want to get back home and share nothing but pictures of you in your hotel room because that’s all you did while you were away. Go have fun!

5) Take yourself to a spa