5 activities you surely want to try in 2022

Elizabeth Omo

Traveling alone may sound boring and even feel lonely at first, but it’s a beautiful experience that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime.

Ask a good number of solo travelers what they really love most about traveling alone, and a majority of them will tell you it’s the freedom and independence that comes with it. It’s such a beautiful feeling to have control over your own schedule and not feel the need to compromise on any activity that you really want to do.

We get it. It might be scary at first, but with the right activities lined up on your to-do list, you’d find yourself wishing you’d considered the idea way before you did.

A good way to feel some of the vibe in the city you’re visiting is to spend it exploring cafes, restaurants, bars, etc.

For starters, how about spending a day at a coffee shop? If you love to read, you could take a book along or you could go with your laptop to get some work done while sipping on your coffee. Who knows, you could even meet and make friends with other solo travelers there as well.

Granted! We all feel the need to keep in touch with our friends and loved ones online, but maybe it’s time to ditch your phone, even if it’s just for a couple of hours.

Spend time outside of your hotel room enjoying nature and observing people, their culture, and dress mode. You’d be surprised to find out how interesting an activity it is.

Attending any live show like a festival, concert, play, dance, or comedy show will allow you to meet and mingle with new people. It also allows you to explore the cultural part of the community.

Whether you decide to go on a group tour or a walk all by yourself, it really doesn’t matter. Just be a tourist. Go to the museum, take a walk around the neighborhood, visit the malls or game centers, go to the community market, etc.

The idea is to explore the city as much as you can. You don’t want to get back home and share nothing but pictures of you in your hotel room because that’s all you did while you were away. Go have fun!

It isn’t a vacation if you don’t feel relaxed and pampered. So, yes, you are alone, but you can pamper yourself. It’s called self-love. So, take yourself to the nearest spa and enjoy an incredible massage session there.

Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.
