3 ways to store tomatoes so they last longer

Oghenerume Progress

Tomatoes are one of the most popular ingredients in the kitchen and everyone who cooks understands the difference they make to every dish they are added to.

To ensure that your tomatoes remain fresh and delicious for as long as possible, here are three things you can try.

The first step to ensuring your tomatoes last longer is to buy the right ones. If you are not cooking with them immediately, then it is better to go for unripe, unblemished, firm, and tomatoes free from any signs of rot or mould. Doing this ensures your tomatoes last for days.

Another way to ensure your tomatoes last longer is to store them properly at room temperature. Ripe tomatoes can last for days if stored in the right way on your countertop. To do this, you can place the container you want to store them in on your countertop away from direct sunlight.

You can line this with some paper towels and arrange your tomatoes upside down, that is, with the stem side downwards. Storing tomatoes stem side down helps prevent moisture from entering the scar left by the stem, which can lead to faster spoilage or mould growth. This method can help prolong the freshness of the tomatoes.

Freezing is another way to ensure that your tomatoes last longer. This can be done in two ways. You could blend the tomatoes before storing in the freezer and thaw whenever you need it for cooking. You could also freeze the tomatoes whole and also thaw when you intend to use it. Freezing your tomatoes can help them last for a really long time.

In conclusion, with the right storage techniques, tomatoes can last longer. However, while it's tempting to buy a large quantity, only purchase what you can consume within a reasonable timeframe to prevent overstocking.

