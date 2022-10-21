3 things you should consider before booking a budget airline flight

It does sound like a sweet offer except that some details may be hidden from you at first. So, before you go ahead with your bookings, you may want to consider these 3 things.

1) Find out what your ticket covers

To avoid surprises at the airport, make sure you find out what ticket covers and doesn’t cover. For instance, most budget airlines' base fare includes your seat and just one personal item.

Additional luggage, including checked baggage and even items that can easily fit into the overhead cabin attracts additional fees. So, be sure you have the right information before deciding what option is best for you.

Also, you may not have the luxury of picking your seat when flying budget airlines. If you must pick your seat, then you should be ready to put in some extra buck.

2) Find out if the flight is going to the right airport

One of the biggest surprises you may encounter when flying budget airlines for the first time is that a majority of them use alternate hubs in place of the right airports, which are usually a long way from the center of town.

In the end, you’ll be forced to spend so much and even spend more time finding your way to town. So, be sure to find out what airport they are going to be landing or flying from before going ahead with your bookings.

3) Find out their policy on delayed and rescheduled flights

Delays or rescheduling of flights aren’t strange happenings. However, what you should be concerned about is what the airline is willing to do in such situations.