3 things that happens to your teeth when you take soda

Oghenerume Progress

Soda is a sweetened, carbonated drink consumed by lots of people.

Excessive consumption of Soda can have detrimental effects on dental health. (Credit: istockphoto)
Excessive consumption of Soda can have detrimental effects on dental health. (Credit: istockphoto)

Here are three things that happen to your teeth when you take soda;

The thin outer covering of the tooth is known as the enamel and regular intake of soda can weaken and erode the enamel. This is because soda has a high acidic content as it contains phosphoric and citric acid, and in some cases, citric or tartaric acid.

When these acids come into contact with the teeth, they can weaken and erode the protective enamel layer. Enamel erosion leaves teeth vulnerable to decay, sensitivity, and discolouration. The process of enamel erosion occurs as the acids gradually dissolve the minerals in the enamel, causing its surface to become rough and pitted.

Over time, this can lead to thinning of the enamel, increasing the risk of cavities and other dental issues.

Drinking soda regularly increases the chances of getting cavities. This is because this beverage is laden with sugars, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. Bacteria naturally present in the mouth feed on these sugars, producing acids as byproducts.

These acids attack the tooth enamel, creating an environment conducive to cavity formation. In addition to this, the stickiness of soda's sugar content makes it more difficult for saliva to wash away the residue, allowing harmful acids to linger on the teeth for prolonged periods.

As a result, the risk of cavities significantly increases, especially when soda consumption is combined with inadequate oral hygiene practices.

The dark-coloured pigments in sodas, such as caramel or artificial dyes, can cause stains on the teeth. While enamel erosion plays a role in making the teeth more susceptible to staining, the pigments themselves have an affinity for tooth surfaces, leading to the accumulation of stubborn stains over time.

Even light-coloured sodas can contribute to discolouration, as their acidic nature weakens the enamel, making it easier for pigments from other food and drinks to adhere to the teeth.

Overall, it is important to note that occasional indulgence in soda may not have a lasting impact on dental health. However, regular or excessive consumption can lead to significant oral problems.

To protect your teeth, it is essential to moderate soda consumption, practise good oral hygiene, and opt for healthier drink alternatives like water or milk.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

