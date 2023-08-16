3 reasons why I love eating fufu despite the negative publicity it gets
I have a confession: I love fufu, and I think you should too. Here's why:
Recommended articles
Fufu is commonly eaten by the Igbos, but I am not Igbo, but I am certain they were on to something great when they discovered fufu.
Fufu is made from cassava, yams, or plantains that have been boiled, pounded, and rounded into balls. There are many reasons I love this Nigerian delicacy, and I think you should too.
1. It is cheap
A wrap of fufu costs ₦50; can you compare it to the price of other swallows? A wrap of pounded yam costs upwards of ₦200; if you say you even want to prepare it at home, one tuber of yam costs about ₦1500. Let’s not even delve into how expensive Garri and Semo have become. So if you are looking for cheap food, then fufu dey for you.
2. It is highly nutritious
Do you even know how nutritious fufu is? You have no idea. Fufu is a low-cholesterol, fiber-rich, potassium-resistant, starch-rich food that promotes digestive health, reduces inflammation, and contains vitamins C, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. It also contains vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin, making it a versatile carb source. Fufu will fill you up and supply your body with all the nutrients it needs.
Even footballer Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi spoke about how much he loves fufu, and how it makes him stronger.
3. It is versatile
Think of a soup, any soup; have you thought of it? I can bet you that it goes pretty well with Fufu. Whether it is okra, vegetable soup, egusi, ogbono, fisherman soup, or whatever song, it goes well with fufu. Unlike other solids like eba, pounded yam, and amala, they can only be eaten with selected soups. Can you imagine eating pounded yam and vegetable soup? It’s such a bad fit, but the same can’t be said for fufu.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng