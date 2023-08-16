3 reasons why I love eating fufu despite the negative publicity it gets

Fufu is commonly eaten by the Igbos, but I am not Igbo, but I am certain they were on to something great when they discovered fufu.

Fufu is made from cassava, yams, or plantains that have been boiled, pounded, and rounded into balls. There are many reasons I love this Nigerian delicacy, and I think you should too.

1. It is cheap

ADVERTISEMENT

A wrap of fufu costs ₦50; can you compare it to the price of other swallows? A wrap of pounded yam costs upwards of ₦200; if you say you even want to prepare it at home, one tuber of yam costs about ₦1500. Let’s not even delve into how expensive Garri and Semo have become. So if you are looking for cheap food, then fufu dey for you.

All Nigerian foods

2. It is highly nutritious

Do you even know how nutritious fufu is? You have no idea. Fufu is a low-cholesterol, fiber-rich, potassium-resistant, starch-rich food that promotes digestive health, reduces inflammation, and contains vitamins C, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. It also contains vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin, making it a versatile carb source. Fufu will fill you up and supply your body with all the nutrients it needs.

Even footballer Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi spoke about how much he loves fufu, and how it makes him stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. It is versatile