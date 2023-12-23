3 reasons most Nigerians will reject huge cash from strangers

However, there is a limit to what an average Nigerian will accept, especially from strangers. For example, giving a random Nigerian a substantial sum of cash can lead to outright rejection, even insults on top of your money.

The reasons for such reactions are not far-fetched. Here are three reasons most Nigerians will reject large cash sums from strangers;

1. Fear of money rituals

One major reason most Nigerians will reject a significant sum of cash from random strangers is the fear of money rituals. There is a belief that money rituals exist and humans can be used for them through cash, especially when it comes from someone you don't know. Many Nigerians also grew up hearing stories of people turning into yams when they pick up money from the ground. There were also warnings from elders about collecting money from strangers as children. You definitely do not expect these same people to just accept random money from strangers.

2. Movies orientation

Many Nigerians also grew up watching movies that depicted unfortunate things happening to people when they collected large sums of money from random strangers. A lot of Nigerians believe this can also happen in real life and, hence, they would rather not accept money from a random stranger.

3. No one is that generous

Nigerians also would not accept a large sum of cash from random strangers because they believe no one is that generous. This means anyone going around giving out such a large sum most likely has an ulterior motive.

