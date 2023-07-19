ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

Oghenerume Progress

If you have ever walked into a large supermarket, especially those in malls, chances are you've noticed background music playing softly while you peruse the aisles.

Music in large supermarkets can set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour.
Music in large supermarkets can set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour.

Recommended articles

To be more clear, here are three reasons why these large supermarkets play music;

ADVERTISEMENT

In most of these large supermarkets, slow, relaxing music is often played. This is chosen because the tempo of the music can influence shoppers' pace and duration of their visit.

When slow music is playing, people tend to move more slowly, which can lead to increased browsing time and potentially more purchases. On the other hand, during peak hours or times when store owners want to move customers quickly through the aisles, more upbeat music might be employed.

In these large supermarkets, music is also strategically used to enhance the perception of products. When paired with appropriate music, certain items may appear more appealing or luxurious, leading shoppers to be more inclined to buy them.

For example, playing classical music near fine wines or gourmet cheeses can subconsciously elevate their perceived value.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to research, music can significantly influence buying behaviour and large store owners are making use of this. Upbeat and positive songs can create a sense of happiness and positivity, leading customers to be in a better mood and more likely to make impulsive purchases. Also, carefully selected music can evoke nostalgic feelings, triggering memories that prompt customers to buy products they associate with pleasant experiences.

In addition to the above, music can also set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour. By selecting appropriate tunes, store owners can create a welcoming atmosphere that puts shoppers at ease. Calm and soothing melodies can reduce stress levels and encourage customers to take their time in the store, leading to increased sales.

Next time you walk into a large supermarket and you hear music, I bet you'll understand better what it is meant for.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

Do you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 reasons large supermarkets play music

3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

3 reasons to avoid energy drinks during your period

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

3 ways to mix your perfume for a unique smell

3 simple techniques to instantly refresh your face from facial puffiness

3 simple techniques to instantly refresh your face from facial puffiness

Alphabet dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Alphabet dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

How to handle period stains when it happens in public

How to handle period stains when it happens in public

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

Interview with Okwudili Nwakobi gives insight into Tiger Pillars Project by Tiger Beer

Interview with Okwudili Nwakobi gives insight into Tiger Pillars Project by Tiger Beer

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

Is online gaming good for your mental health?

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

cold countries in the world

You should think twice before travelling to these 5 coldest countries

Yoruba men at the Ojude Oba festival [Twitter]

The real meaning of the different positions of a Yoruba man's cap (filà)

Ekpang Nkukwo is made with nature's goodness of grated cocoyam, water yam, cocoyam leaves and periwinkle. [Hungry Ng]

3 Nigerian delicacies you can make with water yam

Cows are considered sacred in India [Pinterest]

5 sacred animals that are worshipped around the world