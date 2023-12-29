3 most important appliances you need when moving into your first apartment

If you are renting your house for the first time, here are the three most important appliances you should buy first, especially if you are on a budget;

1. Gas cooker

If you are someone who cooks, a gas cooker is the first thing you should consider buying when you are moving into your first apartment. Even if you are not much of a cook, this needs to be one of the very first things to buy, so you can make quick meals. If you are on a tight budget, you should buy a pot and some kitchen utensils alongside your gas cooker. You can also opt for an electric cooker if you have constant power in your new apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Fan

The next appliance you should get if you are moving into a new apartment is a fan. Luckily, a few modern apartments these days may come equipped with fans. However, if you are not lucky to get one of those, a fan should be your next most important household appliance you need for your new apartment.

3. Pressing iron

A pressing iron is another important appliance you need when you are moving into your first apartment. You do not want to start your relationship with your neighbours by borrowing their pressing iron, and if you are renting in a new location, it might take you a while before you locate a nearby dry cleaner. Hence, a pressing iron definitely comes handy.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT