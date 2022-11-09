RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 mistakes you’re making when storing nuts

Elizabeth Omo

Nuts are not only tasty but highly nutritious, which makes them extremely beneficial to us.

Nuts
Nuts

Nuts are rich in antioxidants, substances that help fight free radicals in the body. They are also rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and nutrients that help lower cholesterol in the body, inflammation and the risk of heart diseases.

Recommended articles

An exciting fact about nuts is that they have a shelf life of 3 months, which means that they can last for as long as 3 months or more, while retaining their fresh taste and flavor without getting bad. So, if you’re hardly able to preserve your nuts for that long without it losing its taste, you probably haven’t been storing it the right way.

Here are 3 mistakes you might have been making storing your nuts;

Nuts can last as long as 6 months when stored in the fridge or freezer unlike when they are stored in the pantry. Storing them in the refrigerator reduces their exposure to light and oxygen. Hence, they are able to retain their fresh taste longer.

The truth is that nuts are rich in unsaturated fat, which makes them prone to rancidification, a process of decomposition that allows them to lose their taste or flavor when exposed to light and oxygen.

However, if you must store them in your pantry, be sure to place them in a dark corner to limit exposure to light.

Nuts are best stored in an airtight container, even when storing in the fridge to ensure that they maintain the proper moisture level. Otherwise, if they absorb more moisture than necessary, they become soft and lose their freshness in no time.

Note that when you take out cold nuts from the refrigerator, allow it to warm to room temperature before opening the bag or lid of the container. That way, it won’t absorb excess moisture.

Storing nuts close to strong smelling food like onion, garlic and the likes can affect the taste because they easily take up the smell of things around. So, even when you store it in the fridge, keep it away from such foods.

Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 mistakes you’re making when storing nuts

3 mistakes you’re making when storing nuts

How to increase intimacy in a relationship without s*x

How to increase intimacy in a relationship without s*x

Why you need to record your gym sessions

Why you need to record your gym sessions

Sperm- killers, here are 7 things that men need to watch out for

Sperm- killers, here are 7 things that men need to watch out for

Here are 5 must-have back pain relief tips for women with big breasts

Here are 5 must-have back pain relief tips for women with big breasts

Star treats consumers to unforgettable experience in Abuja

Star treats consumers to unforgettable experience in Abuja

Idia Aisien recreates Marilyn Monroe's most famous pictures

Idia Aisien recreates Marilyn Monroe's most famous pictures

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Ooni of Ife and his new wives

The reasons behind the Ooni of Ife's many marriages

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep.

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

Everywhere in West Africa, there's a Hausa speaking community.

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

7 health benefits of hibiscus tea (Zobo)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)