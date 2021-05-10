RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 important things you should know about being safe when traveling abroad

As the worldwide lockdowns begin to ease you may be thinking about traveling abroad and enjoying some much-needed freedom.

You may be planning to go backpacking or check into some plush hotels to enjoy a needed break from your homes.

It’s exciting planning a break but you must also remember to stay safe when traveling, how can you do this?

Thoroughly researching the area you will be visiting will give you confidence. If you are driving your car or have hired one ensure you are familiar with the local traffic laws. Traffic rules differ between countries and states and it’s crucial you familiarize yourself to avoid any accidents or inadvertently breaking the law.

Always make sure that you have the correct insurance in case of accidents. Stay vigilant in high traffic areas. If you are driving in a country that drives on the opposite side to your country of residence take extra care to enable you to get used to it.

A popular tourist city is Florida. If you are lucky enough to be visiting Palm Beach on your holidays you should check out the many traffic laws that govern the area. If you’re traveling in the area and are involved in a collision or any other type of accident, you should contact an accident attorney who is a specialist and can help you get the compensation you need. They also speak Spanish and Portuguese so if you’re traveling from a Spanish-speaking area, they can help you more efficiently.

If you’re off on an adventure alone it’s important you plan ahead and implement a strategy for safe travel. Check out all the areas you wish to visit and identify areas that are considered unsafe or risky if alone. Choose your destinations carefully and don’t expose yourself to unnecessary risk. You can’t entirely avoid risky situations but with the right planning, you can minimize them.

3 important things you should know about being safe when traveling abroad. [unsplash]
3 important things you should know about being safe when traveling abroad. [unsplash] Pulse Nigeria

Try to organize arrival time during the day, you will be less tired and not likely to enter places that are dangerous during nighttime hours. Always plan how to get to your accommodation before you start traveling. Long journeys are exhausting and you won’t want to worry about the transition to accommodation when you’re already tired. Looking at a map and planning the route before you leave will give you peace of mind and help you enjoy your journey.

Protect your health by having required vaccinations and make sure you have adequate insurance. You don’t want the stress of being in a foreign country with no one for support and insurance that won’t cover any treatment you may need.

Although you don’t want to be paranoid when traveling, it’s important that you leave details of where you’re going and preferably a way to track you down if needed. Inform your family or friends with your phone numbers, emails, social media contact, and the details of accommodation. So if they are worried about you, they can locate you. This is also wise in case of any emergency back home.

Staying in the public eye isn’t always possible but try to avoid entering areas that are very remote and off-grid. If you want to explore, try and do it in a group situation or join a tour group. There is safety in numbers as they say.

No one wants to think about potentially dangerous situations occurring during a time of happiness and fun. But a little preparation will help you fully embrace your adventure and have a wonderful time making lots of memories.

*This is a featured post.

