DIY Recipes: 3 different ways to cook eggs to perfection

Eggs are not just a breakfast staple, they can also be enjoyed at any time of the day. The best part? Cooking eggs doesn’t have to be complicated. With a few easy steps, you can make eggs that taste just as good as what you’d get in a restaurant.

1. Scrambled eggs

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Scrambled eggs are a classic breakfast favourite. They are soft, creamy, and full of flavour. The secret to perfect scrambled eggs is to cook them slowly over low heat to keep them moist and fluffy.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of butter or oil

Instructions:

1. Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them until the yolks and whites are fully mixed. Add a pinch of salt and pepper.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Heat a non-stick pan over low to medium heat and add the butter or oil.

3. Once the butter is melted, pour in the eggs.

4. Stir the eggs gently with a spatula, scraping the bottom of the pan as the eggs cook.

5. Keep stirring until the eggs are fully cooked but still soft and a bit creamy. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.

2. Fried eggs

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Fried eggs are perfect when you want to enjoy a golden, crispy edge with a soft yolk in the centre. There are a few ways to fry eggs—sunny side up, over-easy, and over-hard—depending on how you like your yolk cooked.

Ingredients:

1 or 2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of butter or oil

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Heat a pan over medium heat and add the butter or oil.

2. Crack the egg(s) directly into the pan, being careful not to break the yolk.

3. For sunny side up, cook the egg without flipping until the whites are fully set and the yolk is still runny.

4. For over-easy, gently flip the egg after the whites have set and cook for another 10-15 seconds until the yolk is still slightly runny.

5. For over-hard, cook longer after flipping until both the whites and yolk are fully cooked.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Add salt and pepper, then serve.

3. Poached eggs

Pulse Nigeria

Poached eggs are seen in fancy dishes, but they are easier to make than you might think. Poaching gives you a delicate egg with a soft yolk and no extra fat.

Ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT

1 or 2 eggs

Water

A splash of vinegar (optional)

Instructions:

1. Fill a pot with water and bring it to a gentle simmer (not boiling).

2. Crack an egg into a small bowl.

3. Stir the water gently to create a swirl, then carefully pour the egg into the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Let the egg cook for about 3 to 4 minutes until the whites are set, but the yolk is still soft.

5. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg from the water. Serve immediately.

Whether you like your eggs fluffy, crispy, or soft, you now know how to cook them perfectly at home!

ALSO READ: 10 delicious recipes you can make from egg meals