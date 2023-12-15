10 delicious recipes you can make from egg meals

1. Poached egg

Ingredients

4 eggs, 4 slices of toast, 3 spoons of mustard, 3 spoons of grated parmesan cheese, a little vinegar, a little salt, pepper

How to prepare

Poach one egg at a time in water with a little vinegar and salt. Poach them as desired, hard or soft-boiled. Mix the mustard and Parmesan, then spread the resulting mixture on four pieces of toast. Put one poached egg on each piece of toast, then add salt and pepper to taste. Eat this with sour milk and salad.

2. Sweet fries

Ingredients

3 eggs, 1 tablespoon of water, 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 4 slices of bread, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

How to prepare

Beat 3 eggs, water, vanilla, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Whisk well to dissolve the cinnamon. Dip four pieces of bread in this mixture and let them stand for about 5 minutes. Arrange the bread in a tray and bake at 180 degrees until it gets a nice golden-yellow colour. Serve sprinkled with powdered sugar, with a glass of cold milk.

3. Baked eggs with Feto

Ingredients

4 eggs, 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, 2 spring onions, 2 roasted peppers, 120 g crumbled feta

How to prepare

Beat eggs, cream and milk well, then add salt, pepper and nutmeg. Add chopped spring onions, both white and green parts, and bell peppers cut into pieces, then mix in feta cheese at the end. Pour everything into a pan and bake at 180 degrees until you see that the eggs are cooked.

4. Monks Kristo Sandić

Ingredients

4 slices of toast, 2 slices of melted cheese, a few slices of ham or sirloin, 2 eggs, 1/4 cup of milk, butter or oil for frying

How to prepare

Make folded sandwiches from the ingredients, and you can add other ingredients if you wish, but it is important that the sandwich contains some type of cheese. Soak the sandwiches well with mixed eggs and milk, then fry them all in melted butter or oil.

5. Eggs in Tomatoes

Ingredients

4 tomatoes, 4 spoons of breadcrumbs, 4 spoons of grated parmesan cheese, 4 spoons of chopped green part of spring onion, 4 eggs

How to prepare

Cut off the top of the tomato, then use a spoon to scoop out the middle. Bake the hollowed-out tomatoes at 210 degrees for about 10 minutes. Then take out the tomatoes, and put an egg in each one. Sprinkle the mixture of breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese and spring onions over it, then bake until you see that the egg is done.

6. Cream soup with rice

Ingredients

Chicken soup, 3 eggs, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, 1/2 cup roasted chopped peanuts, 1 cup cooked rice

How to prepare

Mix eggs with salt, and add lemon juice. Mix everything well, and while stirring, add one cup of hot chicken soup to the mixture. Once you've mixed it in, add another cup, and mix again. Stir in the parsley and peanuts, then pour it all into the pot with the rest of the soup. Add the rice and mix.

7. Baked eggs with Swab cheese

Ingredients

4 eggs, 1 tablespoon of flour, 1 tablespoon of milk, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, 220 g of Swabian cheese, 1 cup of sour cream

How to prepare

Separate the egg whites and yolks, then beat the egg whites into a stiff batter. Mix flour, milk, salt and egg yolk well, then add cream and cheese. Mix the obtained mass gently with egg whites. Pour into a pan, and bake at 180 degrees until you see that it has turned golden yellow.

8. Baked eggs with sausage

Ingredients

1 bell pepper, 1 blue eggplant, 1 clove of garlic, 220 g of sausage, 6 eggs, 1 cup of grated cheese

How to prepare

Chop the pepper, eggplant and garlic and sauté. Add the sausage, cut into rings, and fry for another five minutes. Remove from the heat and add the beaten eggs. Mix everything, then pour into the pan. Put grated cheese on top of that and bake at 170 degrees.

9. Tortilla with scrambled eggs

Ingredients

4 eggs, 70 g of bacon, 200 g of corn, 1 pepper, 5-6 pickles, 8 tortillas, 200 g of grated cheese

How to prepare

Fry the bacon, and make scrambled eggs from eggs, pickles and paprika. Boil the corn, then mix it into the scrambled eggs, and add the fried and chopped bacon. Put a little grated cheese on each tortilla, then spread the scrambled eggs on all the tortillas. Wrap it up and put it in the oven at 220 degrees to brown it a bit.

10. Eggs and potatoes

Ingredients

700 g of potatoes, 4 eggs, 4 spring onions, 3/4 cup of milk, 3/4 cup of grated cheese, salt, pepper

How to prepare

Wash, clean and chop the potatoes, then fry them in oil. Once ready, arrange the potatoes in a pan, and pour over the mixture that you will make from eggs, milk, 1/2 cup of cheese, salt and pepper. Stir a little with a fork, so that the eggs get everywhere between the potatoes, and put the rest of the cheese on top. Bake at 180 degrees until you see that it has a nice colour.