12 ways to avoid festive season scams

Mzee Asingwire

The festive season is always eventful.

Scams are common during the festive season
Scams are common during the festive season

To have fun without regrets later, here are tips that will protect you from scams.

1. Verify a website before using it to purchase and sell items. Web addresses should begin with https:// and include a locked padlock icon.

2. Be wary of online transactions that use payment methods such as wire transfers, virtual currency, gift cards, or cash.

3. Pay for items using a credit card dedicated to online purchases and check statements.

4. Verify the legitimacy of all parties involved by looking at consumer reviews, and emails.

5. Make sure anti-virus/malware software is up-to-date and block pop-up windows.

6. Secure credit card accounts with strong passwords.

7. Avoid filling out forms contained in email messages that ask for your personal information.

8. Only open attachments from known senders.

9. Be cautious of exaggerated claims of possible earnings or profits.

10. Beware when money is required upfront for products or employment.

11. Be cautious when dealing with individuals outside the country.

12. If you believe you are a victim of a scam, report it to your financial institution or police.

The above tips were shared by Police Spokesman Fred Enanga. He urged Ugandans to be more vigilant than ever at spotting potential scams, trying to defraud or steal from unsuspecting members of the public.

"Every year scammers change their techniques and methods when targeting your money and personal information. Therefore, during this festive season, it's important to conduct due diligence, to thwart all efforts of scammers," he said. "The most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery for paid goods and services found online, where the items are never received; non-payment scams, where goods or services are shipped without payment to the seller, social media sites that offer voucher or gifts, holiday promotions or contests, online surveys designed to steal personal information."

Some mobile apps often disguised as games and offered for free, can lead to theft of personal information. Therefore, before downloading an app, from an unknown source, consumers should research the company selling it or giving it away and look online for 3rd party reviews of the product. Other common scams are smartphone app scams, investment scams, gifts and charity scams.

All these scams share commonalities such as too-good-to-be-true deals, requests to take quick action and payment via non-traditional means like quick transfer sites or apps.

Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.

