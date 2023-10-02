ADVERTISEMENT
11 things to do when travelling to another country

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye

It is japa season and everyone is leaving for one foreign country or the other.

A hassle-free trip is any traveller's dream [Getty Images]
Travelling can be a thrilling and enriching experience, but it's essential to avoid common mistakes that can turn your trip into a challenging ordeal.

Whether you're a seasoned traveller, a first-timer embarking on your first adventure or just relocating, these tips will help ensure your journey is enjoyable and hassle-free;

A heavy suitcase can lead to discomfort and unnecessary expenses. Start with a carry-on bag and choose versatile clothing to mix and match. Indeed, I understand your desire to be thrifty and not splurge on clothes and items, especially given the current economic situation, but it's worth noting that many essential items are more budget-friendly at your travel destination.

Also, factoring in the cost of paying for extra luggage can be frustrating and hurt your pocket.

Fight jet lag by staying awake until your destination's bedtime on the first day, and get some sun exposure to adapt. It might be tempting to sleep immediately after arrival but fight the urge!

Napping can worsen your jet lag and make it harder to recover from changes in time zone.

Understand the terms and coverage of your travel insurance policy, ensuring you're well-prepared for any unexpected situations.

Stay prepared by regularly checking the weather forecast, adjusting your plans, and packing accordingly. This can also help to reduce excess luggage when you pack for the trip.

As Nigerians, we find it difficult to adjust our taste buds to other foreign countries. It's advisable to pack food items that are durable wherever you're going.

Check your cell phone plan's international coverage and consider buying a local SIM card for data while abroad. It would be upsetting to find out you can’t reach those back home when you have arrived at your destination.

Inform your bank about your travel plans to avoid potential card issues and to keep your finances in order. No one likes to hear stories that touch when it comes to finances in a foreign land.

Allocate a minimum of two hours between connecting flights to account for potential delays and reduce travel stress.

Tight connections can save you time, especially if you're confident in your ability to navigate the airport quickly. It minimises layover time and gets you to your final destination faster.

Check visa requirements, application deadlines, and ensure accurate information to prevent any travel disruptions.

Avoid high exchange fees at airports by researching other options like local banks or currency exchange shops.

Don't miss out on the moment by oversharing on social media. Protect your privacy and enjoy the experience. Even though you may need to take a few pictures for memories, don't let that be the only reason you travel, forgetting you came for relaxation or whatever the occasion is.

Enjoy a hassle-free trip with the tips you've learnt [Business Insider USA]
Enjoy a hassle-free trip with the tips you've learnt [Business Insider USA]
