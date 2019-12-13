11 super delicious chicken snack recipes from India

Baked chicken

By Chef Shipra Khanna, winner of MasterChef India season 2

Ingredients

1 kg chicken

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp rosemary

1 tsp celery salt

2-3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Method

Mix all the spices together in a bowl along with the oil Now rub the chicken with the prepared mix and let it aside for 30 minutes Preheat oven at 180 degrees Bake chicken till cooked for around 40-45 minutes

Cheesy fried chicken sliders with chipotle

by Chef Brent Owens, winner of MasterChef Australia season 6, Australia

Ingredients

4 brioche mini burger or hot dog buns

4 large gherkins, sliced in half, lengthwise

4 iceberg lettuce leaves

4 slices cheddar cheese

For the fried chicken

4 chicken thighs, skin removed

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup self-raising flour

2 eggs

2 tbsp tabasco sauce

Vegetable oil for deep drying

For the chipotle mayo (makes about 1-1/3 cups)

1 large egg

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp lemon juice

a pinch of salt

250ml (1 cup) oil (blend of 80ml olive oil and 170ml vegetable oil works well)

2-3 chipotle chillies in adobo sauce

Method

Fried chicken

Fill a large saucepan one-third full with vegetable oil and place it over medium heat for the oil to heat up. In a large bowl, lightly whisk the eggs with 2 tablespoons of water and tabasco sauce. Pat the chicken dry and place into a plastic bag with the onion and garlic powders. Shake well. Remove the chicken and place it into the egg mixture. Coat it well with the egg and then put in a bag with the flour. Shake well again. Check that the oil if it is at the right temperature by dipping a wooden spoon handle in the oil. If the oil bubbles around the handle, it’s hot enough. Slowly lower the chicken pieces into the oil and cook for 5-6 minutes, flipping over every 2 minutes. Remove and place directly onto paper towel to absorb any excess oil. Place cheese slices on top of each piece of fried chicken to melt. Season immediately with salt.

Chipotle mayo

In a small food processor, add chipotle chillies and blitz to a fine paste. Remove and set aside. Give the processor a quick wipe. In the same processor, pulse the egg, mustard, lemon juice and salt until well combined. With the processor running, add the oil gradually in a slow steady stream, until the mayonnaise is of the desired consistency. Check for seasoning. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To assemble the burger, cut the brioche roll in half. Lightly toast, cut side down under a grill or on a dry frying pan. Add the cheesy, fried chicken, gherkin, lettuce and top them with chipotle mayo. Serve hot.

Tandoori chooza

By Executive Sous Chef Ravi Kumar, Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, Delhi

Ingredients

450 gm tandoori chicken (spring chicken only)

300 gm yoghurt, hung

20 gm red chilly powder

30 gm garam masala

30 gm kasoori methi, roasted and hand crushed

20 gm ginger paste

20 gm garlic paste

100 ml mustard oil

40 ml ghee

100 ml lemon juice

2 gm salt

2 gm chaat masala

5 gm cream

5 gm butter

1/2 a banana leaf

Method

Clean and wash the chicken. Cut appropriately to make gashes. Make the first marination with lemon juice and ginger-garlic paste. Leave it to rest for 2-3 hours. Prepare the second marination, with mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste, red chilly powder, kasoori methi, garam masala, salt and hung yoghurt. Rub the marination well, all around the chicken and leave it for few hours. Slow cook the chicken in a tandoor. Once well cooked, dress it with chaat masala, chopped coriander and lemon juice.

Indo-Swiss chicken with spinach and tomato salad

By Chef Shipra Khanna, winner of MasterChef India season 2

Ingredients

2 pieces chicken (leg and thigh)

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp ginger, finely minced

1 cup ground cashews

1 cup cream

1 cup milk

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp olive oil to sauté chicken

2 tsp fresh garam masala

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 tsp lime juice

A few spinach leaves, washed

5-6 cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

2 tsp olive oil for salad

Method

In a bowl, marinate the chicken with salt, pepper and lime juice and keep aside for 10 minutes. In a pan heat oil and fry chicken till light golden in color. In another pan heat oil and sauté garlic and ginger till light brown. Add cashews and sauté till light golden in color. Once done, add garam masala and season it with salt and pepper and add two cubes of butter to it. Add the fried chicken to it along with cream and milk and cook on low flame for 10 minutes. Then add water and cook further for 10 minutes on medium flame. While it is cooking, in a separate bowl toss spinach and cut cherry tomatoes in balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Season it according to taste. Once the chicken is cooked, take the pieces out on a plate. Sieve the gravy and serve the chicken with smooth gravy along with spinach salad.

Beetroot and oatmeal roti and jerked chicken wraps

By Chef Shantanu Gupte, FOODFOOD

Ingredients

For Roti

1 ½ cups whole-wheat flour

½ cup oatmeal

Water (Using yoghurt or milk will give you super soft chapatis)

Salt to taste

2 tbs vegetable/ canola/ sunflower cooking oil

2 tbs beet juice

The recipe is enough for roughly 12 chapattis

For the jerk marinade

1 big bunch spring onions, roughly chopped

thumb-sized piece ginger, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves

½ a small onion

3 chilies, deseeded if you want less heat

1 tbsp thyme leaves

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp ground allspice

Method

1. To make the jerk marinade, combine all the ingredients in a food processor along with 1 tsp salt and blend to a purée. If you’re having trouble getting it to blend, just keep turning off the blender, stirring the mixture, and trying again. Eventually it will start to blend up. Don’t be tempted to add water, as you want a thick paste.

2. Taste the jerk mixture for seasoning – it should taste pretty salty, but not unpleasantly, puckering salty. You can now throw in more chilies if it’s not spicy enough. If it tastes too salty and sour, try adding in a bit more brown sugar until the mixture tastes well balanced.

3. Make a few slashes in the chicken thighs and pour the marinade over the meat, rubbing it into all the crevices. Cover and leave to marinate overnight in the fridge.

4. If you want to barbecue your chicken, get the coals burning 1 hour before you’re ready to cook. Authentic jerked meats are not exactly grilled as we think of grilling, but sort of smoke-grilled. To get a more authentic jerk experience, add some wood chips to your barbecue, and cook your chicken over slow, indirect heat for 30minutes. To cook in the oven, heat to 180C.

5. Put the chicken pieces in a roasting tin with the lime halves and cook for 45 minutes, until tender and cooked through.

6. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the roti by forming dough out of the roti ingredients.

7. Stuff the chicken filling in the roti, along with your favourite salad greens and roll to form a wrap.

Rajasthani achari murg

By Chef Shipra Khanna, winner of MasterChef India season 2

Ingredients

500 gms

chicken on the bone, cut into curry-sized pieces

2 tbsp oil

2 whole dried red chilies

1 tsp nigella seeds (kalaunji)

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp Kashmiri red chili powder

½ cup white wine vinegar

2 tsp salt

2 green chillies, sliced

Method

Pour the oil in a kadhai on moderate heat. When heated, add the red chilies and after a moment, add the whole spices. When they start to splutter, stir in the ginger and garlic. Sauté till light golden. Mix in the spice powders, chicken and vinegar. Add the salt and cook for 8-10 minutes, till the chicken is tender. Stir in the green chilies and serve.

Chicken roulade stuffed with spinach and ricotta

By Chef Shilarna Vaze, FOODFOOD

11 super delicious chicken snack recipes from India

Chicken breast, boneless

1 tsp black pepper, freshly ground

1 cup ricotta cheese

8-9 spinach leaves, blanched

1 tsp black pepper, finely ground

1 tsp nutmeg powder

1 cup conchiglie pasta

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp tomato and black olive sauce

Salt to taste

Method

Take a chicken breast and butterfly the sides. Add salt and pepper. Flatten the breast with a meat hammer. For filling mix, take the ricotta cheese, blanched spinach leaves, salt to taste, freshly ground black pepper, and nutmeg powder. Add the filling on the flattened chicken and roll it. Cook the roulade in water, until the meat is cooked. Add oil to a pan and fry the roulade till it turns golden brown. For the pasta, boil the conchiglie pasta shells in water, olive oil and salt. Toss the pasta with the tomato and black olive sauce.

Hot basil chicken cups

By Chef Executive Chef & Food Director, Janti Dugal, Mamagoto, Delhi

Ingredients

150 gm boneless chicken, finely chopped

5 gm fresh red chilli, finely chopped

10 ml Cooking Oil

8 gm dry basil

30 gm fresh basil, finely chopped

30 gm oyster sauce

5 ml fish sauce

10 ml light soya sauce

5 gm sugar

6 iceberg lettuce leaves made, used as serving cups

15 gm garlic, chopped

20 gm onion, chopped

Method

1. Heat oil (on a high flame) in a wok. Add garlic, onion and fresh red chilli.

2. Toss until garlic is cooked. Then, add boneless chicken, toss well.

3. Add oyster sauce, fish sauce, light soya sauce and sugar.

4. Cook until the chicken is done and the water has dried out.

5. Add dry basil, toss well, add fresh basil and remove from heat.

6. Serve placed in the 6 lettuce cups.

7. If you keep the lettuce cups in iced water, in the fridge they will stay crisp. Drain well and dry with kitchen paper before using them.

Chicken shashlik on pita bread

By Chef Shantanu Gupte, FOODFOOD

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts

12 cherry tomatoes

Pinch of each; chilli powder, cayenne pepper and cumin

4 whole wheat pitas

4 sprigs of Coriander

Method

Chop your chicken and give it a good rub with the spices. Thread the chicken and tomatoes onto skewers and stick them in an air fryer for 7 minutes or so. Once done, stuff them into the pita pockets. Add your favourite chutneys or hummus in the pita and enjoy!

Spicy chicken

By Chef Shipra Khanna, winner of MasterChef India season 2

Ingredients

500 gms boneless chicken, cut into bite size pieces

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp oil

2 tsp garlic, finely chopped

1 spring onion, sliced

1/2 a capsicum, diced

1 green chilly, sliced

2 fresh red chilies, sliced

2 tbsp soya sauce

1 tbsp tomato sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 cup water

1 tbsp corn flour

Method

In a bowl, marinate chicken with all the sauces and lime juice. Keep aside for 30 minutes. Heat a pan , add oil sauté garlic then add onions sauté and add the chillies and capsicum. Cook for 1 min on high flame. Add the marinated chicken to it and cook for 10-15 minutes over medium flame . Mix corn flour and water in a separate bowl till smooth. Add water to the chicken and let it boil. Once it boils and the chicken is cooked add the corn flour mix and let it cook further for 2-3 minutes on a medium flame. Add water to attain desired consistency of sauce. Serve with rice or noodles as per choice.

Peri Peri Chicken

From the kitchens of Barbeque Nation

Ingredients

1 kg Chicken

For the peri-peri sauce:

6-12 fresh red chilies,

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp salt

½ tsp oregano

½ tbsp paprika (or red chili powder)

100 ml olive oil

50 ml red wine vinegar

Method

To make the peri-peri sauce, preheat the oven to 180C. Place the chillies on a roasting tray and roast them for 10 minutes. Let it cool. Place the roughly chopped chillies with garlic, salt, oregano, paprika, olive oil and vinegar in a saucepan, and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool, then place in food processor and blend to a fine paste. Place the chicken in a sealable plastic bag. Add half the peri-peri sauce, spreading it evenly over the chicken. Seal and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hour. Skewer the marinated chicken and grill till done.

This article is republished with permission from theIndusparent

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com