ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

10 ways to live below your means and never go broke

Samiah Ogunlowo

Living within your means isn't about restriction; it's about making choices that align with your priorities.

Take charge of your finances [iStock]
Take charge of your finances [iStock]

Recommended articles

Living within your financial boundaries not only safeguards against debt but also opens the door to savings and investments.

Here are 10 practical strategies to help you embrace a lifestyle that allows you to live comfortably and avoid the pitfalls of financial strain;

ADVERTISEMENT

Begin by creating a comprehensive budget that outlines your monthly income, necessary expenses, and discretionary spending. A well-structured budget serves as a roadmap, enabling you to allocate funds wisely and identify areas where you can cut back.

Distinguish between essential needs and discretionary wants. Prioritise spending on necessities like housing, utilities, and groceries while minimising non-essential expenses. This clarity ensures that you allocate your resources to what truly matters.

Establishing an emergency fund is a fundamental step in financial planning. Having a safety net of three to six months' worth of living expenses provides a cushion for unexpected circumstances, preventing you from dipping into credit during emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adopt a frugal mindset by seeking value in purchases and embracing simplicity. Look for cost-effective alternatives without compromising quality. Thrift stores, discount sales, and buying in bulk are excellent ways to save without sacrificing quality.

Impulse purchases can quickly derail financial stability. Implement a waiting period for non-essential buys. This approach allows you to evaluate whether the purchase aligns with your financial goals or if it's a momentary desire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't hesitate to negotiate prices or search for discounts. Whether it's negotiating rent, seeking promotional deals, or using coupons, these efforts can significantly reduce your overall expenses.

Review your monthly subscriptions and identify those that add minimal value to your life. Trim down or eliminate unnecessary subscriptions, such as streaming services or magazines, to redirect funds to more essential areas.

Eating out frequently can strain your budget. Embrace the habit of cooking at home, which is not only cost-effective but also healthier. Plan meals, buy groceries in bulk, and explore various recipes to make home-cooked meals enjoyable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prioritise repaying high-interest debts to avoid accumulating additional interest. Focus on credit cards and loans with the highest interest rates while making minimum payments on others. This strategy accelerates your journey to financial freedom.

Explore investment opportunities that align with your risk tolerance and financial goals. Investing wisely can grow your wealth over time, providing a secure financial future.

Living below your means is a conscious choice that empowers you to take control of your financial destiny.

ADVERTISEMENT
You too can lead a financially secure and fulfilling life [Wealthy Women Finance]
You too can lead a financially secure and fulfilling life [Wealthy Women Finance] Pulse Nigeria

By adhering to a realistic budget, differentiating between needs and wants, building an emergency fund, and embracing frugality, you can lead a financially secure and fulfilling life.

Remember, financial well-being is not about deprivation but about making intentional choices that align with your long-term goals.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways being left-handed affects your health

5 ways being left-handed affects your health

10 ways to live below your means and never go broke

10 ways to live below your means and never go broke

Abstinence from sex method increasing HIV, teenage pregnancy - Care Love Foundations CEO

Abstinence from sex method increasing HIV, teenage pregnancy - Care Love Foundations CEO

Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

Temi Otedola says she has impostor syndrome, what does the phenomenon mean?

7 ways your partner's bestie of the opposite sex can benefit your relationship

7 ways your partner's bestie of the opposite sex can benefit your relationship

Why it is a taboo to marry your sibling

Why it is a taboo to marry your sibling

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

Football Festival in Lagos: Why you should come to MJ Arena on November 23!

Football Festival in Lagos: Why you should come to MJ Arena on November 23!

In Case You Missed It: Malta Guinness tops up the goodness at 'CreativesBloc'

In Case You Missed It: Malta Guinness tops up the goodness at 'CreativesBloc'

The hidden dangers of weed and why young people still tread the ‘green path’

The hidden dangers of weed and why young people still tread the ‘green path’

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

Does your partner exhibit manipulative behaviours? Here's how to tell

DIY Recipes: How to make Chrysophyllum (Alasa) jam

DIY Recipes: How to make Chrysophyllum (Alasa) jam

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Fun Continues: Highlights from Glenfiddich's Experimental Night in Abuja

The Fun Continues: Highlights from Glenfiddich's Experimental Night in Abuja

Egg recipes to try

10 unconventional egg recipes you need to try

Small, intentional actions can lead to significant transformations over time [Kelly With Love]

7 things you can do in 1 weekend to change your life

Eba should be at least queen of swallows [Grainfield Blogs]

3 possible reasons most people underrate eba