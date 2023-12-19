ADVERTISEMENT
10 questions to ask yourself before the new year

Samiah Ogunlowo

By asking yourself these questions, you equip yourself with the tools needed to make the coming year one of purpose, growth, and fulfilment.

The journey of self-discovery is ongoing [Pinterest]
The journey of self-discovery is ongoing [Pinterest]

This reflection isn't just about looking back; it's an opportunity to gain insights that can shape the road ahead.

Here are ten thoughtful questions to ask yourself before stepping into the new year, providing a compass to guide your aspirations and growth;

Begin with acknowledging your victories. Reflect on your goals at the start of the year and celebrate the milestones you've reached. Recognising your achievements, big or small, sets a positive tone for self-reflection.

Confronting challenges is an integral part of life. Identify the obstacles you faced this year. Understanding challenges helps you grow, and it sets the stage for planning how to overcome similar hurdles in the future.

Consider your well-being over the past year. Did you prioritise self-care, both physically and mentally? Recognising areas where you neglected self-care allows you to make intentional changes moving forward.

Reflect on the personal development you experienced. Did you acquire new skills, cultivate healthier habits, or enhance your emotional intelligence? Personal growth is a valuable measure of a fulfilling year.

Evaluate the quality of your relationships. Did you invest time in cultivating meaningful connections with friends, family, or colleagues? Building and maintaining healthy relationships contribute significantly to overall well-being.

Assess how you handled stress. Did you develop effective coping mechanisms, or did stress negatively impact your health and productivity? Understanding stress management is crucial for maintaining a balanced life.

Consider your actions in light of your core values. Did you make choices that align with your principles and beliefs? Living authentically requires continuous self-awareness and alignment with your values.

Life is a perpetual teacher. Reflect on the lessons the year offered you. Whether moments of triumph or challenges, every experience has the potential to impart wisdom.

Evaluate the equilibrium between your professional and personal life. Did you strike a balance that nurtured both aspects? Balancing work and personal life is essential for sustained well-being.

Look ahead and set intentions for the new year. What goals would you like to pursue? Ensure they align with your values and contribute to your overall growth and happiness.

As you ponder these questions, remember that self-reflection is a dynamic process, not a one-time event. The insights gained from looking back on the past year are invaluable for steering your course into the future.

The insights gained from looking back on the past year are invaluable [Freepik]
The insights gained from looking back on the past year are invaluable [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

The journey of self-discovery is ongoing, and by asking yourself these questions, you equip yourself with the tools needed to make the coming year one of purpose, growth, and fulfillment.

