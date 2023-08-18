10 places with the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Africa

HawaiianIslands.com analyzed TripAdvisor reviews by tourists for the first 50 "Traveler’s Favorite" beaches listed for every country. They ranked the beaches according to the percentage of English-language reviews that mention the word "sunrise" or "sunset".

Here are the best beaches to see the sunrise and sunset in Africa:

Tanzanian beaches make up 25% of the beaches in Africa’s ranking for the best sunrise and sunset. In Tanzania, the island of Zanzibar presents endless opportunities to witness stunning sunrises. Located on the eastern coast of Tanzania, Matemwe Beach provides the ideal spot to witness the breathtaking spectacle of the sun and the moon rising gracefully from the vast Indian Ocean.

5.8% of TripAdvisor reviews specifically mention "sunrise" at Matemwe Beach, which has Zanzibar's longest stretch of undeveloped coastline and is quiet and uncrowded. Matemwe Beach is a refuge for visitors hoping to witness the grandeur of dawn.

Beaches in Africa with the best sunrise

Matemwe Beach, Tanzania

2. Paradise Beach, South Africa

3. Diani Beach, Kenya

4. Golden Mile, South Africa

5. Nahoon Beach, South Africa

6. Nyali Beach, Kenya

7. Praia do Tofo, Mozambique

8. Fish Hoek Beach, Kenya

9. Uroa Bay, Tanzania

10. Paje Beach, Tanzania

Beaches in Africa with the best sunset

Nungwi Beach, Tanzania

2. Kendwa Beach, Tanzania

3. Flic en Flac Beach, Mauritus

4. Anse Severe, Seychelles

5. Strand Beach, South Africa

6. Beau Vallon Beach, Seychelles

7. Bloubergstrand Beach, South Africa

8. Scarborough Beach, South Africa

9. Tamarin Bay, Mauritius

