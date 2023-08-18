ADVERTISEMENT
10 places with the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Africa

Temi Iwalaiye

We all love to see a beautiful sunset and sunrise, especially when we are on the beach. So, where can we find them in Africa?

The best sunrise and sunsets in Africa


HawaiianIslands.com analyzed TripAdvisor reviews by tourists for the first 50 "Traveler’s Favorite" beaches listed for every country. They ranked the beaches according to the percentage of English-language reviews that mention the word "sunrise" or "sunset".

Tanzanian beaches make up 25% of the beaches in Africa’s ranking for the best sunrise and sunset. In Tanzania, the island of Zanzibar presents endless opportunities to witness stunning sunrises. Located on the eastern coast of Tanzania, Matemwe Beach provides the ideal spot to witness the breathtaking spectacle of the sun and the moon rising gracefully from the vast Indian Ocean.

5.8% of TripAdvisor reviews specifically mention "sunrise" at Matemwe Beach, which has Zanzibar's longest stretch of undeveloped coastline and is quiet and uncrowded. Matemwe Beach is a refuge for visitors hoping to witness the grandeur of dawn.

  1. Matemwe Beach, Tanzania
matemwe beach


2. Paradise Beach, South Africa

Paradise beach


3. Diani Beach, Kenya

4. Golden Mile, South Africa

5. Nahoon Beach, South Africa

6. Nyali Beach, Kenya

Nyali beach


7. Praia do Tofo, Mozambique

8. Fish Hoek Beach, Kenya

Fish Hoek Beach, Kenya


9. Uroa Bay, Tanzania

10. Paje Beach, Tanzania

  1. Nungwi Beach, Tanzania
Nungwi Beach, Tanzania


2. Kendwa Beach, Tanzania

3. Flic en Flac Beach, Mauritus

4. Anse Severe, Seychelles

Anse Severe, Seychelles


5. Strand Beach, South Africa

Strand beach

6. Beau Vallon Beach, Seychelles

7. Bloubergstrand Beach, South Africa

8. Scarborough Beach, South Africa

Scarborough Beach, South Africa


9. Tamarin Bay, Mauritius

10. Noordhoek Beach, South Africa

