10 most populated countries in the world

Several projections estimate that Nigeria's population could grow to levels with China by 2100.

It is very important to know the statistics of the world's population with us getting closer to the absolute limits of the planet.

Currently, Asia holds around 4.4 billion inhabitants, that's over 60% of the world's population. Over the last 50 years, Nigeria has quadrupled its population, mainly owing to extremely high fertility rates.

Several projections estimate that Nigeria's population could grow to levels with China by 2100. By that time, the world's population is projected to reach its peak, at around 10 or 11 billion people, with India having the highest population density.

The ten countries with the largest population in the world today are China, India, United States, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan,Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico.

1. China - 1,394,510,000

2. India - 1,343,330,000

3. United States - 328,677,000

4. Indonesia - 268,074,600

5. Brazil - 210,233,000

6. Pakistan - 203,643,000

7. Nigeria - 195,875,237

8. Bangladesh - 166,032,000

9. Russia - 146,793,744

10. Mexico - 130,759,074

The US owes much of its population density to a high immigration rate during the last decades. Currently, population growth is below 1%, and the birth rate is 1.86 births per woman as of 2014, which is below the natural level of replacement fertility rate of 2.1.

This is higher than many developed European countries, where the populations have been getting progressively older.

Meanwhile, Russia has a population of over 145 million inhabitants as of December 2015. Although most of its territory is located in Asia. Meanwhile, the bulk of the Russian populace resides on the European continent.

