10 interesting things to know about the people of Warri

1. Hospitality

In Warri, a stranger is a friend you haven’t met yet. The people of Warri are extremely kind and will treat you as if you were a member of their own family. Warri people will go out of their way to make any visitor feel at home. They will take care of your needs, offer you meals and even give you money if you need it.

2. Born comics

Warri folks enjoy making jokes and having a good time at all hours of the day and night. They always manage to have a good time in the most unexpected of situations. If you're in Warri, you may be sure that you won't be upset for long; someone someplace will make you laugh. It's no surprise that Warri is home to comedians like Ali Baba and Bovi.

3. Palm oil

The people of Warri love palm oil. They love to cook with it and they love to eat with it. Warri people love rice with palm oil sauce, they love plantains, yam and other vegetables fried in palm oil.

4. Bravery

The Warri never back down from a fight. In the face of adversity, they are brave, courageous, and fearless. Warri residents are warm and welcoming, yet their friendliness should not be mistaken for meekness; they are no strangers to conflict and violence.

5. Alcohol

The people of Warri like their local dry gin. The popular "Sapele water" is a local dry gin of the people of Delta, and Warri people love it. They also love palm wine as much as they love palm oil.

6. Industrious

Despite their fondness for food and drink, the Warri people are extremely entrepreneurial and diligent in all fields. They do everything by themselves, from fishing to farming to building boats, houses, and furniture. They have a strong work ethic and are able to swiftly adapt to new environments.

7. Fashion

Warri people have an incredible sense of fashion. They have a very interesting way of dressing up for parties or any other social gathering - this is one thing that makes them unique. When it's time to party, they prefer to make their own clothes rather than buying ready-made ones.

8. Weird beliefs

The ancient people of Warri believed that a man’s age is measured by how many wives he owns. They also believed that if someone died without having children or family, then that person will become a ghost and haunt his family after death.

These beliefs are no longer prevalent today due to modernization taking over society.

9. Music

Warri people love to sing and they're excellent at it. As a matter of fact, the people of Warri are known as "the people with beautiful voices". It's no surprise musicians like Victor AD, Harrysong, Omawumi and Nneka are all from Warri.

10. Football