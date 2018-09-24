Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle

#MCM Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle

Anakle is a digital marketing agency that builds experiences for online and offline audiences.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle play

Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle

Our Man crush this monday is Editi Effiong, the founder of Anakle, a digital marketing agency that builds experiences for online and offline audiences.

Editi Effiong is the founder and CEO of Anakle Limited which is one of the leading digital tech companies in Nigeria.

He started learning web design as early as 18 years old, on an auspicious day when a friend mentioned he was building a website, and the rest is history.

He worked as the Country Manager for XEQ Technology, moving on to work as Product Manager for Thompson & Grace Group, before founding Anakle in 2010. Anakle works in delivering web and app development solutions, digital marketing solutions, social media & online brand reputation management, and UI/UX design.

play Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle (Techcabal)

 

Anakle is responsible for many viral campaigns on social and mainstream media, for example, the Brideprice App in 2014, the Call Your Mum App in 2015, and Things Come Together ad for Wikipedia in 2017.

Not only is he an established tech-preneur, he also gives back to his society through projects at Forward by Anakle, a training platform for emerging SME business in Nigeria, and his most recent public project where he grew up where he built a computer lab for the primary school he attended growing up.

This, and many more, is why he is our MCM today!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Njideka Akunyili Crosby Dora Akunyili's daughter's artwork sells for N1.2bnbullet
2 The Igbo-Ora recipe How to cook the Ilasa soup, the secret to having twinsbullet
3 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet

Related Articles

#MCM Meet our Man Crush, Orondaam Otto, founder of Slum 2 School Africa
#MCM Journalist and storyteller, Eromo Egbejule, is our Man Crush this Monday!
How African languages are going digital
Wakanda continues! Nnedi Okorafor is writing the new Black Panther spinoff 'Shuri'
Travel Tips How to care for your gadgets during a trip
Mark Zuckerberg Facebook founder says he loves Nigerian Jollof

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to bake your own agege bread at home
Baking recipe How to bake your own agege bread at home
An evening with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Here's all that went down at the evening with the renowned author
Teju Cole joins Harvard to teach creative writing
Teju Cole 'Open City' author joins Harvard to teach creative writing
Deji Olukotun's two novels have been optioned for a film
Literary news Two of Deji Olukotun's afrofuturistic novels have been optioned by a major film company
X
Advertisement