Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle

Our Man crush this monday is Editi Effiong, the founder of Anakle, a digital marketing agency that builds experiences for online and offline audiences.

Editi Effiong is the founder and CEO of Anakle Limited which is one of the leading digital tech companies in Nigeria.

He started learning web design as early as 18 years old, on an auspicious day when a friend mentioned he was building a website, and the rest is history.

He worked as the Country Manager for XEQ Technology, moving on to work as Product Manager for Thompson & Grace Group, before founding Anakle in 2010. Anakle works in delivering web and app development solutions, digital marketing solutions, social media & online brand reputation management, and UI/UX design.

Anakle is responsible for many viral campaigns on social and mainstream media, for example, the Brideprice App in 2014, the Call Your Mum App in 2015, and Things Come Together ad for Wikipedia in 2017.

Not only is he an established tech-preneur, he also gives back to his society through projects at Forward by Anakle, a training platform for emerging SME business in Nigeria, and his most recent public project where he grew up where he built a computer lab for the primary school he attended growing up.

