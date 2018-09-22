Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Dora Akunyili's daughter's artwork sells for N1.2 billion

Njideka Akunyili Crosby Dora Akunyili's daughter sells one artwork for N1.2 billion

Njideka's highest selling artwork at the moment is a 2017 botanical piece named 'Bush Babies.'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Njideka Akunyili Crosby (pictured), the daughter of the late Dora Akunyili play Njideka's highest selling artwork at the moment is a 2017 botanical piece named 'Bush Babies.' (Press)

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, one of the daughters of late Dora Akunyili, has sold one of her numerous artworks for N1.2 billion ($3.4 million).

In a report by Wall Street Journal, Njideka's highest selling artwork at the moment is a 2017 botanical piece named 'Bush Babies.'

According to the report, New York based art company dealer, Sotheby’s estimated that the "Bush Babies," would sell for up to $800,000 but ended up selling for $3.4 million.

ALSO READ: Daughter of late Dora Akunyili awarded MacArthur Fellowship

The "Bush Babies" artwork was sold during an auction at the Christie's in London, United Kingdom.

The artist, who once sold artworks for  $3,000 apiece has joined the leagues of top-flight artist in United States of America and United Kingdom.

play Bush Babies (Sotheby's)

 

It was also reported that least 20 public museums are on a waiting list for works which Njideka hasn’t painted yet.

Njideka Akunyili Crosby's laurel list

At 35 years old, this artist from Eastern Nigeria, has since been awarded the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship.

play

The MacArthur Fellowship, also referred to as the Genius Grant, awards $625,000 to artists, writers, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and people from all works of life who have shown exceptional creativity.

The grant is doled out in instalments, made over a period of five years.

Aside the grant, Njideka has also been decorated with honours for her artworks by the New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art and London’s Tate Modern have come calling.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Orisha Yoruba is now an official language in Brazilbullet
2 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
3 Fulani A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful...bullet

Related Articles

Njideka Akunyili Crosby Daughter of late Dora Akunyili awarded MacArthur Fellowship
"Unspoken Words" Largest art exhibition holds in Enugu [PHOTOS]
"Glimpse" Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club delivers thrilling performance
Tourism This Nigerian is travelling across the country by rail [PHOTOS]
Ikeogu Oke Writer wins 2017 Nigeria prize for Science and Literature award
Book Fair Lagos book and art festival is back
WanaWana "Dear Father" is a remarkable compilation of a relationship with an absent father
Weird 7 strange religions around the world
Pulse List 5 places to visit in October

Travel, Arts & Culture

Check out how to prepare agidi/eko jollof
Traditional recipes Check out how to prepare agidi/eko jollof
Bode Asiyanbi wins prize from 2018 Playwriting Competition
British Council Bode Asiyanbi wins prize from 2018 International Radio Playwriting Competition
See 5 of the best places to spot gorillas in Africa
Explore Africa See 5 of the best places to spot gorillas on the continent
U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington visits Krispy Kreme office at 33C, Bishop Abayode Cole street, Victoria Island Lagos.
Krispy Kreme U.S. Ambassador, Stuart Symington, visits doughnut franchise in Nigeria
X
Advertisement