Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Check out these 5 tourist hidden gems in Zimbabwe

If Zimbabwe does not come to mind as your typical tourist attraction in Africa, then here are a few reasons why it should.

  • Published:
Check out these 5 hidden gems of Zimbabwe play

Chinhoyi caves, Zimbabwe

(Zimparks)

Known for its dramatic landscape and diverse wildlife, Zimbabwe has much to look forward to. Check out these 5 hidden gems of Zimbabwe.

The Republic of Zimbabwe, a landlocked country in southern Africa, is an ethnically diverse nation, with a population of around 13 million people. Gold, mineral exports, agriculture and tourism are the main foreign currency earners of the country.

Tourism for the country means parks, reserves, large water bodies and exciting safaris. Though it isn't one of the countries that pop into mind when tourism in Africa comes up, there are many reasons why more people should visit. Here are a few.

1. Victoria falls

play Victoria falls (African Exponent)

 

This is both an obvious tourist attraction and an obscure one, as not many people know that the Victoria falls is one of the most beautiful places in Africa. It is also one of the most dangerous tourist attractions. Victoria falls plunges down a great 108m height along the River Zambezi, that is a sight to behold. At the falls, you can go bungee jumping, white water rafting, abseiling and enjoy the luxurious river boat cruises. The best time to visit is during July to August when there is no mist. Because the falls borders on Zambia and Zimbabwe, it is also a tourist attraction in Zambia.

2. Great Zimbabwe ruins

play Great Zimbabwe ruins (African Exponent)

 

The ancient stone ruins are said to have been built between the 13th and 15th centuries by the ancient Munumatapa kingdom. It boasts of advanced architectural design and evokes marvels from archaeology and history enthusiasts.

3. The many national parks

play Mana pool (African exponent)

 

Zimbabwe is home to many national parks such as Matopa, Nyanga, Lake Mutirikwi, Hwange and Gonarezhou. Among these is Mana Polo which is a large pool that flows from the river Zambezi. At the other national parks, animals such as elephants, lions, hippos and antelopes can be sighted during the safaris, but at Mana Polo, more aquatic animals like crocodiles are sighted, along with herds that come to get an occasional bath and drink. You can hire a canoe to sight a lot of these animals.

ALSO READ: Check out 5 affordable family vacations in Africa to make this December

4. Chinhoyi caves

play Chinhoyi caves (Zimbabwe Sights)

The Chinhoyi caves carve their way into the cliffs just west of the center. They conceal an underground lake located 50m below surface level. They occupy their very own national park, and divers come from far and wide to try ultra-technical deep descents into the cool subterranean waters that hide in the gaping caverns.

5. Matobo hills

play Matobo hills (Andrea Hugo Associates)

 

From balancing rocks and granite formations sitting on the top caves to millennia-old rock paintings, UNESCO heritage site Matobo hills is one place to visit in Zimbabwe.

