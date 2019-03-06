Zendaya makes a strong case for monochromatic style and here's how you can nail the look

Zendaya has dominated this fashion month. From her knockout looks courtesy of her stylist Law Roach to her black-tastic collection with Tommy Hilfiger. Here's how you can get in on the style action.

Zendaya stepped out in Paris looking absolutely stunning in a mint green Sally La Pointe AW19 runway look. The actress and ambassador wore the same colour head to toe and whilst that might scare of many, she pulled it off to perfection.

Later on in the week, she took to the street of Paris again, this time in an all red ensemble. With her stylist, Law Roach in tow, Zendaya wore a straight off the runway look from Max Mara. She wore a custom look from Max Mara's Fall 2019 RTW collection. The original look went down the runway in a different hue, but Zendaya chose a show-stopping red for her unique version of the look.

The look itself consisted of a wool sweater and blazer coat, with a cashmere turtleneck and skirt, matching tights, and red knee-high crocodile boots.

Get The Look

Monochromatic dressing means wearing separates which are all the same hue but may have different textures and gives your overall look a stylish layered effect.

Wearing layers in various textures of a single colour adds a fashionable depth and dimension to your outfit and allows you to play up or downplay parts of your body.

While mixing prints can be fussy and difficult to pull off, wearing a single shade is a more simple and clean approach to putting together a killer look.

Dressing head to toe in a single color may sound daunting to the normal person, but it is one of the easiest ways to elevate your look. There’s something undeniably classy and high-end about a monochromatic outfit. Many people opt for an all-black look which is sleek and easy to pull off however, like Zendaya, we suggest you play around with a little bit of colour.

The key to wearing one color well is to either match each shade together precisely or mix and match different hues from the same family colour e.g different shades of pink.

If you want to take it a step further, you can match your accessories too. A matching bag and shoe makes for an absolutely flawless and more cohesive monochromatic ensemble.

Monochromatic dressing: Top tips