Worst-dressed celebs at the Grammy Awards 2023

READ HERE: The best dressed celebs

This year, the Grammy was quite a glamorous affair, but some people fell short and especially some of our favourite stars.

Adele

Adele is a beautiful singer and woman, but we do not understand the head and toe of the suede Louis Vuitton, it just looked so old.

Beyonce

Immediately we saw the look and we were disappointed, this futuristic Beyonce seems to stem from the Renaissance album, and we do not like it, it looks too much and lacks elegance.

Shania Twain

Shania’s outfit looks like what you wear to a Halloween party or costume party.

Harry Styles

Harry looked like he rolled over and wore the shiniest outfit he could lay his hand on.

Sam Smith

Even though Kim Petras looked nice, Sam Smith looked like Willy Wonka.

Miguel

Head-to-toe denim? Why Miguel? It just didn’t work.

Blac Chyna