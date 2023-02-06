For every yin, there is a yang, and for every best-dressed list, there is a worst dressed list.
Worst-dressed celebs at the Grammy Awards 2023
What looks did we have to call the fashion police for?
This year, the Grammy was quite a glamorous affair, but some people fell short and especially some of our favourite stars.
Adele
Adele is a beautiful singer and woman, but we do not understand the head and toe of the suede Louis Vuitton, it just looked so old.
Beyonce
Immediately we saw the look and we were disappointed, this futuristic Beyonce seems to stem from the Renaissance album, and we do not like it, it looks too much and lacks elegance.
Shania Twain
Shania’s outfit looks like what you wear to a Halloween party or costume party.
Harry Styles
Harry looked like he rolled over and wore the shiniest outfit he could lay his hand on.
Sam Smith
Even though Kim Petras looked nice, Sam Smith looked like Willy Wonka.
Miguel
Head-to-toe denim? Why Miguel? It just didn’t work.
Blac Chyna
The feathers made her look like poultry.
