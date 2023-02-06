ADVERTISEMENT
Worst-dressed celebs at the Grammy Awards 2023

Temi Iwalaiye

What looks did we have to call the fashion police for?

The worst dressed celebs at the Grammys
The worst dressed celebs at the Grammys

For every yin, there is a yang, and for every best-dressed list, there is a worst dressed list.

READ HERE: The best dressed celebs

This year, the Grammy was quite a glamorous affair, but some people fell short and especially some of our favourite stars.

Adele is a beautiful singer and woman, but we do not understand the head and toe of the suede Louis Vuitton, it just looked so old.

Immediately we saw the look and we were disappointed, this futuristic Beyonce seems to stem from the Renaissance album, and we do not like it, it looks too much and lacks elegance.

Shania’s outfit looks like what you wear to a Halloween party or costume party.

Harry looked like he rolled over and wore the shiniest outfit he could lay his hand on.

Even though Kim Petras looked nice, Sam Smith looked like Willy Wonka.

Head-to-toe denim? Why Miguel? It just didn’t work.

The feathers made her look like poultry.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

