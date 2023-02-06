ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best-dressed celebs at 2023 Grammy Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

Another momentous Grammys Awards happened last night.

The best dressed celebs at the Grammys [Instagram]
The best dressed celebs at the Grammys [Instagram]

Amid the Grammy awards being snatched up, we saw some really incredible fashion moments. We expected more from A-listers like Beyonce and Adele whose outfits just didn’t do it for us, some others brought the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the Grammys.

Cardi B should be called the Queen of the red carpet at this point because she always delivers. She wore a gorgeous blue gown with an interesting shape from Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta.

Doja looked amazing in this leather Versace gown; it really brought out her amazing figure, though the crew cut was interesting.

One of the best looks of the night, Viola looked stunning in a colour-block dress with frills. It was simple and elegant.

While some people may accuse her of being boring, we felt the midnight blue was a particularly elegant look plus her hair and makeup were top-notch.

Coco looked like a star in a golden gown from Zuhair Murad.

Lizzo looked like a flower blooming in spring but especially loved when she pulled off the jacket to reveal the corset gown.

Bebe looked like Barbie in this pink Moschino gown and blonde hair.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All the details on Tems' outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards and Pre-Grammy Brunch

All the details on Tems' outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards and Pre-Grammy Brunch

5 sex toys to spice up sex with your partner

5 sex toys to spice up sex with your partner

Worst-dressed celebs at the Grammy Awards 2023

Worst-dressed celebs at the Grammy Awards 2023

The best-dressed celebs at 2023 Grammy Awards

The best-dressed celebs at 2023 Grammy Awards

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

Why do bad boys like good girls?

Why do bad boys like good girls?

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

Using saliva as lubricant during sex is ruining your health - medical experts

Using saliva as lubricant during sex is ruining your health - medical experts

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osas in swimwear is a sight for sore eyes [Instagram]

5 times Osas Ighodaro rocked a bikini to perfection

Workwear looks inspired by Saskay [Instagram]

5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Saskay

Simi Launches New Children's Clothing Line ‘The Big Little Company.’ Inspired by her Daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko.

Simi launches new children’s Clothing Line ‘The Big Little Company’ inspired by her daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko

We are big fans of Yemi's style [Instagram]

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires