The best-dressed celebs at 2023 Grammy Awards

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the Grammys.

Cardi B

Cardi B should be called the Queen of the red carpet at this point because she always delivers. She wore a gorgeous blue gown with an interesting shape from Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta.

Doja Cat

Doja looked amazing in this leather Versace gown; it really brought out her amazing figure, though the crew cut was interesting.

Viola Davis

One of the best looks of the night, Viola looked stunning in a colour-block dress with frills. It was simple and elegant.

Taylor Swift

While some people may accuse her of being boring, we felt the midnight blue was a particularly elegant look plus her hair and makeup were top-notch.

Coco Jones

Coco looked like a star in a golden gown from Zuhair Murad.

Lizzo Beating

Lizzo looked like a flower blooming in spring but especially loved when she pulled off the jacket to reveal the corset gown.

Bebe Rexha