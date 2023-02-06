Amid the Grammy awards being snatched up, we saw some really incredible fashion moments. We expected more from A-listers like Beyonce and Adele whose outfits just didn’t do it for us, some others brought the heat.
The best-dressed celebs at 2023 Grammy Awards
Another momentous Grammys Awards happened last night.
Recommended articles
Here are the best dressed celebrities at the Grammys.
Cardi B
Cardi B should be called the Queen of the red carpet at this point because she always delivers. She wore a gorgeous blue gown with an interesting shape from Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta.
Doja Cat
Doja looked amazing in this leather Versace gown; it really brought out her amazing figure, though the crew cut was interesting.
Viola Davis
One of the best looks of the night, Viola looked stunning in a colour-block dress with frills. It was simple and elegant.
Taylor Swift
While some people may accuse her of being boring, we felt the midnight blue was a particularly elegant look plus her hair and makeup were top-notch.
Coco Jones
Coco looked like a star in a golden gown from Zuhair Murad.
Lizzo Beating
Lizzo looked like a flower blooming in spring but especially loved when she pulled off the jacket to reveal the corset gown.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe looked like Barbie in this pink Moschino gown and blonde hair.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng