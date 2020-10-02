On October 1, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced the release of his 'Made In Lagos' merch, a collaboration with sportswear brand, Puma.

This marks Wizkid's second collaboration with a sportswear giant after he collaborated with Nike for his Wizkid FC merch in 2018. The headline merch looks like a football jersey with 'Made In Lagos' at its centre. This seems a part of Wizkid's Lagos-centred roll-out for his upcoming album, Made In Lagos.

The album drops on October 15.

You can see the designs below;