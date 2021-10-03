Why Rihanna's Savage x Fenty is the poster brand for lingerie

Pulse Nigeria

They were called Victoria’s Secret angels. Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner have been angels.

The goal of every supermodel in the United States was to walk Victoria’s Secret runaway.

But Victoria's Secret took a hit for different reasons, one was the lack of diversity, their models were too thin, they had no plus-sized models.

Secondly, they were also criticised for not including trans women and thirdly that their lingerie was not even ‘functional'.

Former Victoria's Secret models also accused the brand of making them become outrageously slim for their show.

Because of the backlash, Victoria’s Secret began closing its stores in an attempt to rebrand.

Victoria's Secret CEO Martin Walters said in a presentation, "We lost relevance with the modern woman. And she told us very clearly to change our focus from how people look to how people feel—from being about what he wants to being about what she wants."

Everything Victoria’s Secret was accused of, Rihanna's Savage Fenty is doing the opposite.

Like a talent scout, Rihanna seeks out the most diverse women with striking body features and body types as her influencers and ambassadors.

Pulse Nigeria

Her Savage x Fenty show that took place on Friday, September 24, 2021 was reminiscent of the defunct Victoria’s Secret show, only better. She had Supermodels and former Victoria's Secret models Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Cindy Crawford.

Actresses Sabrina Carpenter and Vanessa Hudgens also walked the runway and Rihanna was also part of the show.