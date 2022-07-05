Why crocs are suddenly popular

Why the sudden popularity of crocs? Why has it become more trendy?

Collaboration with popular celebrities

Many celebrities now have their own crocs line. The most popular among them is Justin Bieber.

Celebrities are such huge influencers, the fact that they started marketing crocs increased their popularity.

They are comfortable

Let’s say you don’t want to look too serious by wearing sneakers, and you also don’t feel like wearing slippers, crocs offer you that intermediary casual comfort.

Unconventional shoes are trendy

With Kanye West’s intergalactic shoes becoming a thing, it is no wonder that crocs followed suit. I guess it's always nice to try something new and even though we were once appalled by these shoes we soon began to like them.

Customizing crocs

Nowadays, you can customize your crocs and add as many things that represent your personality on it. The process of customizing something adds a special effect to it and that makes many people want to get one.

A lot of celebrities began wearing crocs

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Pharell, and Nicki Minaj began wearing crocs, and celebrities are the purveyor of what is cool and trendy.

Crocs added more variety to their collection

There are crocs slippers, sandals and other varieties of crocs. The splash of colour and the different designs make you want to get one for yourself.